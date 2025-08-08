Art or kitchen? Bitossi Ceramiche mixes both

News + Trends
by Pia Seidel
A spice rack as a work of art? The Italian brand Bitossi Ceramiche shows how it can be done.
Bitossi - the ceramic manufacturer from Italy with over 100 years of history - presents everyday objects that become works of art in the Etage Projects gallery. Under the title «To cook a turkey for Thanksgiving», the exhibition combines cool materials with eye-catching colours and encourages us to see the ordinary in a new way.
The highlight: spices become part of the designs. As a «sensory programme», as the ceramics specialist calls it, they stand for rituals, memories and cultural stories. After all, a spice rack can also say something about who we are.
In addition to the sculptural shelves, which are predominantly made of aluminium and scrap iron, Bitossi also brings archival pieces that celebrate over 100 years of the brand's history. «The objects deliberately move between design and sculpture, caught in an intermediate state», according to the exhibition statement, which only runs until 16 August. After that? The works will go into collections or archives. So either jet off to Copenhagen or scroll down - before the FOMO kicks in.
