"Assassin's Creed": Ubisoft works on "Witch" and launches "Black Flag" remake

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 6.3.2026

While "Assassin's Creed Shadows" is slowly retiring, Ubisoft is setting the course for the future of the franchise. The new Head of Content Jean Guesdon gives an insight into what is currently being worked on.

Jean Guesdon recently became responsible for the content direction of the «Assassin's Creed» franchise. Almost a year after the release of «Assassin's Creed Shadows» on 20 March 2025, he shares some information about current projects.

He didn't provide many details, but rather confirmed rumours. The entire blog post is probably more of a sign of life that is intended to arouse curiosity. As Head of Content, Guesdon is responsible for the direction and content of all current «Assassin's Creed» projects.

A sign of life makes sense, however, as Ubisoft is known to be struggling with severe financial problems. There has even been speculation about a sale of the gaming giant. The company has recently reorganised itself more frequently and moved key franchises, including «Assassin's Creed», to a «creative house backed by Chinese tech mega-corporation Tencent,», just under a year ago. Since then, there has been little official info on the ongoing projects.

«Shadows» will no longer receive any major updates

According to Guesdon, the current game «Shadows» is now entering its final support phase. After a year of feature updates and improvements, there will only be small updates - including «a few surprises» - at irregular intervals. Guesdon emphasises that the close collaboration between the studio and dedicated players and content creators has done the game a lot of good and that this approach will be continued in the future.

On 20 March, there will be a developer stream on Twitch. If you watch, you can win drops and giveaways.

Codename «Witch»: dark and story-driven

The next big game has already been announced for 2022. In the absence of confirmed information, rumours have been circulating for years. Ubisoft Montreal was working on a «completely different kind of 'Assassin's Creed'», the company revealed at the time, and the logo for the new game was also shown four years ago. The story will presumably be set in the age of European witch hunts in the 16th and 17th centuries, possibly in German-speaking countries.

Guesdon, who is also the game's creative director, neither confirms the rumours about «Hexe», nor does he provide any new insights. He merely announces a «unique, dark, story-driven 'Assassin's Creed' experience during a pivotal moment in» history. The franchise veterans at Ubisoft Montreal are still in charge. According to Guesdon, they are currently working intensively on the title. For this reason, no details are expected in the near future.

According to rumours, the game could be significantly more atmospheric and horror-heavy than recent titles.

Codename «Invictus»: nothing new about the PvP game

Also «Invictus» was first mentioned by Ubisoft years ago. It is a PvP multiplayer game in the Assassin universe. The Ubi Montreal team, which previously developed the online beat-em-up game «For Honor», is working on it. The game will offer a new multiplayer experience for the franchise. Guesdon states that the game «will not be quite» what rumours suggest. This should complete the confusion and Guesdon does not provide any further details.

However, the gaming community is to be involved in the development at an early stage.

New edition: «Black Flag: Resynced»

For those who enjoyed roaming the Caribbean as an assassin pirate in 2013, you can rejoice. The game is being re-released. This has been rumoured for years, so it's not a real surprise. Now the rumour has been officially confirmed. Guesdon does not give any more details. «He advises anyone interested to keep their eyes on the horizon at» - hopefully more news will emerge soon. It may be a complete remake, not a simple remaster - according to rumours.

Assassin and piratesque Edward Kenway also has his eyes on the horizon.

Source: Ubisoft

Codename «Jade» and Netflix series

Guesdon announces that an unspecified «Assassin's Creed» title that was in early development has been cancelled. However, the game with the working title «Jade», which is being developed for mobile devices, is still alive. It will be set in China, which was already known. Ubisoft also wants to experiment with co-operative game mechanics again, but has not confirmed which game they will be included in.

It has been known for some time that Netflix is producing a live-action series for the franchise and this was confirmed last July. It will cover several eras and highlight the conflict between the Assassins and the Templars. Guesdon indirectly confirms the information about the actors involved and also teases that there will be more information about the series soon.

According to reports, Roberto Patino («Westworld», «Sons of Anarchy») and David Wiener («Halo», «The Killing») will act as showrunners. Emmy-winning Johan Renck, who is known for his work on «Chernobyl» and «Breaking Bad», will direct. Netflix has apparently signed up up-and-coming young talent for the cast.

Lastly, Guesdon announces that the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of «Assassin's Creed Unity» have received a 60 FPS patch. This means you can now play this old classic more smoothly.

Header image: Ubisoft: Logos of the current "Assassin's Creed" projects

