Asus presents what is probably the most expensive graphics card in the world - with 5 kilos of real gold

15.7.2025

As if graphics cards didn't already cost enough: Asus takes it to the extreme with the RTX 5090D and installs five kilograms of pure gold.

If you thought the prices for high-end graphics cards had already reached their peak, Asus will prove you wrong. At the Bilibili World 2025 technology trade fair in China, the manufacturer unveiled a unique piece that will amaze even luxury enthusiasts: the Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090D, made with five kilograms of 24-carat gold.

A technical and material heavyweight

The graphics card has a total weight of 7.24 kilograms. The radiator frame, backplate and parts of the cooling fins alone are made of solid gold. Asus could have used gold leaf for finer elements such as heat pipes. The precious metal is not only visually eye-catching, but also offers high thermal conductivity: an advantage over conventional materials such as aluminium.

Asus' RTX 5090D doesn't just sparkle visually: with five kilos of gold, the pure material value is around 500,000 US dollars.

According to current gold prices, the material value alone is around 500,000 US dollars (around 460,000 euros or 400,000 Swiss francs). Then there is the technology: The RTX 5090D is based on the regular ROG Astral RTX 5090, which is equipped with 32 GB GDDR7 RAM, PCIe 5.0 and a boost clock of up to 2.61 GHz. This version costs around 3000 euros in retail.

No sale planned: PR stunt or art object?

Asus has not yet announced any plans to sell the golden RTX 5090D. Rather, it is a showcase model designed to generate attention. A charity auction at a later date or melting down the gold after the trade fair would be conceivable. Asus itself has not yet commented on this specifically.

Reactions to the unique golden piece have been mixed. While some technology fans celebrate the design and engineering, others criticise the excessive luxury. In times of rising hardware prices, the promotion seems like a mockery of the reality of many gamers.

