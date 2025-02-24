News + Trends 10 1

Attention fans of "Neverwinter Nights": new content for the 23-year-old game

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 24.2.2025

The cult game "Neverwinter Nights" apparently still keeps many fans busy to this day. A game designer and fan of the game has developed an official expansion. It was released a few days ago.

Some games are still so popular with fans decades later that they are kept alive by them. This includes the role-playing game "Neverwinter Nights", which was released in 2002. It is set in the world of "Dungeons & Dragons". On 21 February, the DLC "Doom of Icewind Dale" was released, offering ten to 15 hours of additional gameplay. So far, the DLC has received 15 reviews on Steam - and 86 per cent of them are positive.

What is the game and the expansion about?

"Neverwinter Nights" - like the hit game "Baldur's Gate 3" from 2023 - is based on the rules and world of "Dungeons & Dragons". The game offers a single-player campaign and a multiplayer mode. Players create their own character and immerse themselves in the adventures and intrigues of the city of Neverwinter. "Neverwinter Nights" dusted off numerous prizes and was also very well received by fans.

In 2018, the "Enhanced Edition" of the game was released. The new version polished up the look of the old game and enabled higher resolutions of up to 4K. The game saves from the original version were still playable.

The new DLC "Doom of Icewind Dale" requires the "Enhanced Edition" as the base game. It takes place in the snowy region of Icewind Dale. There you wake up without memories and learn that you have been left for dead by a mysterious power. You gradually discover that the region is in danger and prepare to confront the threat.

According to the DLC description, there are 14 areas to explore, including several towns. There are five possible companions that you can recruit. There are also numerous new monsters and music tracks.

Why is there a DLC coming now?

"Doom of Icewind Dale" is not a project by the studio responsible for "Neverwinter Nights". The new content was developed by Luke Scull, a big fan of the game. Scull is a game designer and fantasy author and has already programmed numerous mods for "Neverwinter Nights", including story campaigns.

Permission from the rights holder of "Dungeons & Dragons" was required for the DLC. The copyrights are held by the US company "Wizards of the Coast". And they have given their blessing for the expansion. It is therefore an official sequel for "Neverwinter Nights".

Whoever buys the DLC will be supporting the development of another campaign for the game, according to the description. It is called "The Blades of Netheril" and is intended to be "an epic continuation of the saga of the hero of Neverwinter and a love letter to 'Neverwinter Nights' and its Community".

Header image: Beamdog

I like this article! 10 people like this article







