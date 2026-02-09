News + Trends 2 9

Autoplay, endless loop, algorithm: Why the EU is targeting TikTok

Florian Bodoky 9.2.2026

The EU Commission accuses Tiktok of promoting addictive behaviour with its app design. Brussels is now examining possible consequences under the Digital Services Act.

The European Commission has found that the social media platform Tiktok in its current form is in breach of European law. Following a review lasting several years, the authority has concluded that certain technical features of the app could harbour a high potential for addiction among users. The possible consequences of this are now to be reviewed as part of the Digital Services Act (DSA).

What is the problem?

The EU criticism centres on several technical functions that Tiktok uses as standard.

The so-called infinite scroll feature, where new content is endlessly reloaded automatic video playback (autoplay) personalised recommendation systems push notifications that regularly lure users back to the app

In the Commission's view, these mechanisms create an environment in which brain processes «go into autopilot mode» - a state in which users repeatedly and unconsciously consume content. This dynamic can promote compulsive behaviour and thus impair physical and mental well-being.

The authority points out that Tiktok did not adequately assess the potential risks for minors and other particularly vulnerable user groups. Important indicators - such as how often young people use the app at night or how often the app is started - were not considered in the internal risk analysis.

What should change?

The EU Commission is calling for clear adjustments to the basic design of the platform. These include, among other things:

the introduction of mandatory screen time breaks effective options for limiting the duration of use Possibilities to make the recommendation system less personalised in the long term, even switching off functions such as «Infinite Scroll», which make it easier to keep scrolling

Brussels considers existing Tiktok tools to be inadequate. According to them, time restrictions are too easy to circumvent and the existing control mechanisms are not effective enough to actually limit usage.

Tiktok disagrees - what's the threat?

Tiktok immediately denied the allegations. A company spokeswoman explained that the preliminary findings of the EU Commission were «categorically false and completely unfounded». All necessary steps will be taken «to challenge these findings».

In legal terms, the company has the opportunity to comment on the allegations and propose adjustments. If no amicable solution is reached, the Commission could formally declare a breach of the DSA. This could result in a fine of up to six per cent of the Group's global annual turnover - a sum that could be in the hundreds of millions to billions.

