Available soon: Performance upgrade and new riding mode for Bosch Performance Line CX

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 17.6.2025

Better performance values and an additional riding mode: Bosch eBike Systems will be launching an upgrade for the Performance Line CX from mid-July. The maximum power and maximum torque can thus be significantly increased

As announced in May, Bosch eBike Systems is providing a comprehensive over-the-air update for the Performance Line CX drives. From mid-July 2025, both owners of the new Performance Line CX (BDU384Y) and eBikers with the established Performance Line CX (BDU374Y) will be able to upgrade their riding experience via the eBike Flow app. Bosch writes this in a press release.

More power for the Performance Line CX (BDU384Y)

The statement also reads: «The upcoming software update will allow you to increase the power of your drive unit individually. The maximum power can then be adjusted from the standard value of 600 watts (W) to up to 750 W, the maximum torque can be increased from 85 Newton metres (Nm) to up to 100 Nm and the maximum assistance to up to 400 per cent if desired.»

According to Bosch, the update also includes the new eMTB+ mode. This offers e-mountain bikers «support right up to the limit and a finely adjustable, longer Extended Boost.» The BDU384Y version also supports this with «Dynamic Control»: On trails with changing surfaces and tyre grip, the sensor system recognises the conditions and ensures a «balanced and smooth motor boost - and therefore full control of the power delivery.»

New riding mode and more support for Performance Line CX (BDU374Y)

Bosch also writes: «Owners of the Performance Line CX (BDU374Y), which has been on the market with the smart system since 2021, can also look forward to a software update that will enable them to add eMTB+ mode to their e-bike and experience enhanced trail performance. The Performance Line CX (BDU374Y) is also getting stronger. Using the eBike Flow app, the maximum support factor can be increased to up to 400 per cent via the individual riding modes. The Performance Line CX Race Limited Edition (BDU376Y) will also receive the new eMTB+ riding mode.»

The update will be available free of charge from mid-July 2025 via the eBike Flow app.

I will be testing the performance update in a beta version exclusively for Galaxus in a few days' time and will report on it afterwards.

Header image: Bosch eBike Systems

