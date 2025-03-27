News + Trends 5

Barbour x Crocs: This is what the first joint collection looks like

Stephanie Vinzens Translation: machine translated 27.3.2025

Traditional jackets meet ugly shoes: British brand Barbour collaborates with US brand Crocs for the first time - and it works surprisingly well.

Barbour: British traditional brand, 131 years old, known for weatherproof jackets made from waxed cotton. Crocs: US shoe manufacturer, 23 years old, known for ugly, comfortable plastic trainers. The two brands are separated by 100 years, an ocean and at least one price category. Differences that can easily be overcome through a dedication to practicality, as the first collaboration shows.

"At their core, both brands are focused on being functional," Ian Bergin, Director of Menswear at Barbour, tells Highsnobiety. The collaboration with Crocs was a fantastic opportunity to "combine Barbour's timeless heritage with Crocs' unique approach to comfort and customisation."

Clog, boots, jacket and charms

Barbour x Crocs includes two shoes, a jacket and a handful of jibbitz. Crocs provided the "Classic Clog" and "Classic Boot" silhouettes and Barbour added its signature pattern - an olive green tartan check. The clog, which is actually made entirely of plastic, was refined with details made of waxed cotton and metal buckles.

Barbour x Crocs Classic Clog.

Source: Barbour Barbour x Crocs Classic Boot.

Source: Barbour

Barbour contributed the "Bedale" jacket for the textile part. A brand classic, first introduced over 30 years ago. The checked pattern, which otherwise only adorns the inner lining, is also used discreetly on the outside. Other special features include the corduroy pocket flaps and the stowable hood. And clearly the Crocs signature: one breast pocket can be decorated with Jibbitz. The small charms are included with the purchase of a piece from the collab and feature emblems from both brands.

Barbour x Crocs Bedale Wax Jacket.

Source: Barbour

The collection is unisex.

Source: Barbour

The collection will be available from 27 March at Crocs, Barbour and selected retailers. It remains to be seen whether the items will also make it into the Galaxus range.

Header image: Barbour/Crocs

