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News + Trends
20

Bear Backpack wins 'Fat Bear Week' in Alaska

Darina Schweizer
30.9.2026
Translation: machine translated

Bikini summer is over, now it's time for winter fat: In Alaska, the bear with the largest fat reserves has been crowned. And for good reason.

This is an animal competition of a different kind: the 12th edition of «Fat Bear Week» concluded on September 29 in the US state of Alaska. 16 brown bears from Katmai National Park competed for the favor of online voters from all over the world. Votes went to those who were most impressive at catching fish and who packed on the most fat before hibernation.

The title of fattest bear this year went to bear 89 «Backpack». He beat the nameless female 910 with 103,334 votes to 98,253. His mother, Holly, already won Fat Bear Week in 2006. «Backpack» owes his nickname to a habit from his youth: he would often climb onto his mother's back while swimming. Unlike many other male bears, he is rarely aggressive. Instead, he asserts himself with quiet strength, securing coveted fishing spots.

Backpack wears his belly with pride.
Backpack wears his belly with pride.
Source: explore.org

How it worked

The «Fat Bear Week» is held annually in Katmai National Park. Around 2.5 million votes from more than 100 countries were cast online. Fans were able to follow via live cameras as the slim spring bears developed into massive heavyweights within a few months. This is not only fun to watch, but above all conveys an important message: the fatter the bear, the better its chances of surviving the long winter.

A competition with a purpose

This sets «Fat Bear Week» apart from many other animal competitions that primarily serve as entertainment and focus on aesthetics. This competition makes it clear, without any human intervention, how important fat reserves are before hibernation. Brown bears never eat, drink, urinate, or defecate in their dens. Therefore, they have to consume the amount of food they need for the rest of the year in about six months. Sockeye salmon are particularly important. That is why the bears' skill at fishing is also crucial.

For the winner, the title of fattest bear is therefore not an insult, but a compliment for their survival advantage.

What do you think of «Fat Bear Week»? Let us know in a comment.

Actual product image Among wild bears (German, Hardcover, Andreas Kieling, Christine Sonvilla-Graf OG, Robert Haasmann)
Guidebooks

Among wild bears

German, Hardcover, Andreas Kieling, Christine Sonvilla-Graf OG, Robert Haasmann

Actual product image Reiseführer Alaska (German, Paperback, Dennis Hartke)
Travel guides

Reiseführer Alaska

German, Paperback, Dennis Hartke

Among wild bears (German, Hardcover, Andreas Kieling, Christine Sonvilla-Graf OG, Robert Haasmann)
Guidebooks

Among wild bears

German, Hardcover, Andreas Kieling, Christine Sonvilla-Graf OG, Robert Haasmann

Reiseführer Alaska (German, Paperback, Dennis Hartke)
Travel guides

Reiseführer Alaska

German, Paperback, Dennis Hartke

Header image: Tony Campbell/Shutterstock

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Darina Schweizer
Senior Editor
Darina.Schweizer@digitecgalaxus.ch

I love everything with four legs or roots – especially my rescue cats Jasper and Joy and my collection of succulents. I’m happiest following the scent of stories about police dogs and cat groomers – or cultivating thoughtful tales in garden flea markets and Japanese gardens. 

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