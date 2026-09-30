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Bear Backpack wins 'Fat Bear Week' in Alaska

Darina Schweizer Translation: machine translated 30.9.2026

Bikini summer is over, now it's time for winter fat: In Alaska, the bear with the largest fat reserves has been crowned. And for good reason.

This is an animal competition of a different kind: the 12th edition of «Fat Bear Week» concluded on September 29 in the US state of Alaska. 16 brown bears from Katmai National Park competed for the favor of online voters from all over the world. Votes went to those who were most impressive at catching fish and who packed on the most fat before hibernation.

The title of fattest bear this year went to bear 89 «Backpack». He beat the nameless female 910 with 103,334 votes to 98,253. His mother, Holly, already won Fat Bear Week in 2006. «Backpack» owes his nickname to a habit from his youth: he would often climb onto his mother's back while swimming. Unlike many other male bears, he is rarely aggressive. Instead, he asserts himself with quiet strength, securing coveted fishing spots.

Backpack wears his belly with pride.

Source: explore.org

How it worked

The «Fat Bear Week» is held annually in Katmai National Park. Around 2.5 million votes from more than 100 countries were cast online. Fans were able to follow via live cameras as the slim spring bears developed into massive heavyweights within a few months. This is not only fun to watch, but above all conveys an important message: the fatter the bear, the better its chances of surviving the long winter.

A competition with a purpose

This sets «Fat Bear Week» apart from many other animal competitions that primarily serve as entertainment and focus on aesthetics. This competition makes it clear, without any human intervention, how important fat reserves are before hibernation. Brown bears never eat, drink, urinate, or defecate in their dens. Therefore, they have to consume the amount of food they need for the rest of the year in about six months. Sockeye salmon are particularly important. That is why the bears' skill at fishing is also crucial.

For the winner, the title of fattest bear is therefore not an insult, but a compliment for their survival advantage.

What do you think of «Fat Bear Week»? Let us know in a comment.

Header image: Tony Campbell/Shutterstock

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