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Fermi Explorer aims to launch its first probe to Alpha Centauri by the end of 2029

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 3.9.2026

The Fermi Explorer mission aims to send the first targeted space probe to the neighboring star Alpha Centauri before the end of 2029. The journey there will take around 80,000 years. The mission is planned with a target budget of under 15 million dollars and offers at least one kilogram of payload for personal items such as hair samples or photos.

A non-profit organization called the Fermi Explorer Mission has an ambitious goal: it wants to send the first space probe to another star. The probe is intended to cost less than 15 million US dollars, weigh between 100 and 110 kilograms, offer space for at least one kilogram of payload, and launch before the end of 2029. Within 79,800 years, it is intended to fly past Alpha Centauri within 2,600 Astronomical Units (AU) – that is about 0.044 light-years.

This sounds like science fiction, but an external feasibility study by Physical Superintelligence PBC (PSI) from July 2026 comes to a clear conclusion: with today's technology, the mission is possible under certain conditions. The PSI study was created with the help of an AI. Unlike the Voyager probes, which are simply drifting into space, the Fermi Explorer will be specifically aimed at the neighboring star.

How the probe is intended to reach Alpha Centauri

After launching in 2029, the probe will take about twelve years to leave our solar system. It will orbit the Sun several times and ignite its propulsion system whenever it is particularly close to it. That is where solar radiation is strongest – and the Sun's gravity ensures that every thrust is particularly efficient.

The PSI study recommends an ion drive for this, similar to the one NASA already used on Deep Space 1. It ejects electrically charged particles and thus generates continuous thrust over months and years, which is ideal for long journeys in space.

The study also calculated the probability of success: in 20,000 simulated launches with realistic sources of error, 98.2 percent of the probes are expected to arrive within the target area. The greatest uncertainty is the exact propulsion performance. If it deviates only slightly from the calculations, the probability of success drops significantly.

A time capsule for the future

The Fermi Explorer Mission is also a time capsule. On board, it carries a copy of the Golden Record, the phonograph record that was already sent into space on the Voyager probes. In addition, there will be scientific instruments and art, for which there are to be open calls. The works will not be seen again for about 80,000 years.

Arguably the most emotional part is that children from every country are allowed to write 300 characters in their language on the probe. This is a tribute to the Apollo moon landings, during which messages were also sent to the Moon.

Why Alpha Centauri, and why Fermi?

Alpha Centauri is the closest sun-like star system. The two main stars radiate about 2,000 times more energy than the red dwarf Proxima Centauri. This makes the system more interesting for future colonization.

The goal of the mission: Alpha Centauri, the neighboring star of our solar system.

Source: The Fermi Explorer Mission

The probe will not aim for the current position of Alpha Centauri, but for its position at the time of arrival. By then, the star will be located where the constellation Cancer can be seen today.

The mission is called Fermi Explorer, named after the physicist Enrico Fermi. He asked the famous question of where all the other civilizations were – the Fermi Paradox. With so many stars, there should actually be many civilizations. But we do not see any. The implementation of the project is intended to show that it is possible to fly to other stars and that there is at least one species that is trying – namely us.

How you can support the mission and even send a lock of your hair on the journey

The organization, registered as a US non-profit, is financing the mission through donations. Anyone who gives 10 US dollars will have their name on the website. For 100 dollars, initials will be engraved on the space probe, and for 1,000 dollars, the full name. For 10,000 dollars, a picture will be included on board, for 100,000 dollars a small object like a lock of hair, and for one million dollars a larger object like a gemstone. Details can be found on the donation page. Those who want to support even more can buy mugs or t-shirts in the merch shop.

Header image: The Fermi Explorer Mission

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