Belgian consumer magazine tests button cells: These are the winners

In a test conducted by the Belgian organisation Test Achats, Energizer proved to be the longest-lasting CR2032 button cell.

In car keys, in children's toys or in the remote control for Apple TV: CR2032 button cells are the most commonly used batteries of this type. The Belgian testing organisation Test Achats has examined the small power suppliers for their longevity. The lithium batteries from Energizer were found to be the best, but other models were also convincing.

Show me your stamina, battery

The test focussed solely on the endurance of the small, flat batteries. The testers looked at energy consumption, capacity and endurance under two scenarios: In continuous operation and in intermittent use, as is the case with a car key, for example.

Under these two conditions of use, the "Ultimate CR2032" batteries from Energizer were completely convincing. They scored 85 out of a possible 100 points.

More winners

Seven other products reached the brand of 80 test points and were classified as good quality by the organisation. Not all seven are available in this country. The runners-up included button cells from the brands Duracell, Camelion, Panasonic, Varta and Gp.

The reason why they scored lower than the Energizer batteries: They all scored slightly lower than the test winner for intermittent use.