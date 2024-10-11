Belgian consumer magazine tests button cells: These are the winners
News + Trends
124

Belgian consumer magazine tests button cells: These are the winners

Anne Fischer
11.10.2024
Translation: machine translated

In a test conducted by the Belgian organisation Test Achats, Energizer proved to be the longest-lasting CR2032 button cell.

In car keys, in children's toys or in the remote control for Apple TV: CR2032 button cells are the most commonly used batteries of this type. The Belgian testing organisation Test Achats has examined the small power suppliers for their longevity. The lithium batteries from Energizer were found to be the best, but other models were also convincing.

Show me your stamina, battery

The test focussed solely on the endurance of the small, flat batteries. The testers looked at energy consumption, capacity and endurance under two scenarios: In continuous operation and in intermittent use, as is the case with a car key, for example.

Under these two conditions of use, the "Ultimate CR2032" batteries from Energizer were completely convincing. They scored 85 out of a possible 100 points.

Energizer CR2032 Ultimate Lithium (4 pcs., CR2032, 235 mAh)
Quantity discount
Batteriesavailable in a few days
EUR9,34 EUR2,34/1pcs.

Energizer CR2032 Ultimate Lithium

4 pcs., CR2032, 235 mAh

Energizer CR2032 Ultimate Lithium (4 pcs., CR2032, 235 mAh)
Batteriesavailable in a few days
Quantity discount
EUR9,34 EUR2,34/1pcs.

Energizer CR2032 Ultimate Lithium

4 pcs., CR2032, 235 mAh

More winners

Seven other products reached the brand of 80 test points and were classified as good quality by the organisation. Not all seven are available in this country. The runners-up included button cells from the brands Duracell, Camelion, Panasonic, Varta and Gp.

Duracell CR2032 (4 pcs., CR2032, 220 mAh)
Batteriesavailable in a few days
Quantity discount
EUR8,30 EUR2,08/1pcs.

Duracell CR2032

4 pcs., CR2032, 220 mAh

Camelion CR2032 (5 pcs., CR2032, 220 mAh)
Batteriesavailable in a few days
Quantity discount
EUR6,92 EUR1,38/1pcs.

Camelion CR2032

5 pcs., CR2032, 220 mAh

Panasonic CR2032 (2 pcs., CR2032, 220 mAh)
Batteriesavailable in a few days
Quantity discount
EUR6,60 EUR3,30/1pcs.

Panasonic CR2032

2 pcs., CR2032, 220 mAh

Varta CR2032 (5 pcs., CR2032, 230 mAh)
Batteriesavailable
Quantity discount
EUR7,58 EUR1,52/1pcs.

Varta CR2032

5 pcs., CR2032, 230 mAh

GP Batteries CR2032 (20 pcs., CR2032, 220 mAh)
Batteriesavailable
Quantity discount
EUR12,03 EUR0,60/1pcs.

GP Batteries CR2032

20 pcs., CR2032, 220 mAh

The reason why they scored lower than the Energizer batteries: They all scored slightly lower than the test winner for intermittent use.

Header image: Basel Al seoufi/Shutterstock

12 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Anne Fischer
Editor
Anne.Fischer@galaxus.de

A true local journalist with a secret soft spot for German pop music. Mum of two boys, a dog and about 400 toy cars in all shapes and colours. I always enjoy travelling, reading and go to concerts, too.

These articles might also interest you

Comments

Avatar