Etro / Birkenstock
News + Trends
10

Birkenstock "Boston" as a cowboy boot? Works amazingly well!

Stephanie Vinzens
4.3.2026
Translation: machine translated

Have you ever wondered what a cowboy boot would look like if it were a slipper? Probably not. Nevertheless, I don't want to withhold the result from you.

The Birkenstock «Boston» has long since become a favourite for collaborations. From luxury fashion house Gucci to high-heel maestro Manolo Blahnik and streetwear label Kith - they have all taken the cult slipper from Germany under their wing. Now the next collab is on the horizon.

Etro sends Birkenstock to the Wild West

The Italian fashion house Etro recently presented its interpretation of the «Boston» during Milan Fashion Week - basically a cowboy boot in slipper format. The idea actually works surprisingly well. Ornamental embroidery and an ornate buckle clearly refer to the Wild West, but still fit seamlessly into the German shoe manufacturer's design.

Etro's Birkenstock Boston with a Wild West look.
Etro's Birkenstock Boston with a Wild West look.
Source: Etro/Birkenstock
Thanks to special socks, they become boots.
Thanks to special socks, they become boots.
Source: Etro/Birkenstock

The styling also builds a bridge between the two traditions. The «Boston» is often worn with socks - Etro has translated this habit into the concept of chaps, a kind of calf protection for ankle-high riding shoes. The mules were presented on the catwalk in combination with colour-coordinated suede socks. An original idea that visually brings the shoe closer to a cowboy boot.

The shoe was presented in three different shades of brown.
The shoe was presented in three different shades of brown.
Source: Etro/Birkenstock

Patience and money are required

But you'll have to be patient - and fork out a tidy sum - before you can buy the rodeo proofed «Boston». The model won't be released until next autumn as part of Birkenstock's premium 1774 line. While a regular «Boston» made from suede currently costs around 180 francs on Birkenstock's official website, premium versions are in the mid three-digit range.

Header image: Etro / Birkenstock

User Avatar
User Avatar
Stephanie Vinzens
Has endless love for shoulder pads, Stratocasters and sashimi, but a limited tolerance for bad impressions of her Eastern Swiss dialect.

