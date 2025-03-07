News + Trends 9 1

Bluebrixx presents building sets in the style of "Command & Conquer"

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 7.3.2025

Bluebrixx focuses on strategy: With the "Crystal Conflict" series, three new building sets are being released that are based on military structures and are reminiscent of the Brotherhood of Nod from the real-time strategy series "Command & Conquer".

The German building block manufacturer Bluebrixx has recently introduced three new building sets inspired by the popular real-time strategy game series "Command & Conquer". These are not official licence products. Therefore, they are called "Crystal Conflict", alluding to the subtitle of the game "The Tiberium Conflict". They will be released under the Modbrix brand and are intended to offer fans the opportunity to recreate iconic buildings and vehicles from the game.

Building yard + barracks:

Number of parts: 788

Set number: 108830

This set contains two buildings, two military land vehicles and a road. It enables the construction of a central building yard and a barracks, which are essential for troop recruitment in the game.

Source: Bluebrixx

Power station + airport + obelisk:

Number of parts: 778

Set number: 108829

This set contains two buildings, two helicopters and a road. The Obelisk of Light, a striking defence building of the Brotherhood of Nod, is also part of this set.

Source: Bluebrixx

Refinery + silo:

Number of parts: 786

Set number: 108831

This set includes two buildings, three military land vehicles and a road. The refinery and the silo are central elements for resource extraction and storage in the game.

Source: Bluebrixx

Modularity and availability

According to the manufacturer, the "Crystal Conflict" series is characterised by its modularity. You can combine and arrange the buildings and vehicles flexibly - even with each other. This should enable you or your child to recreate your own scenarios and strategies.

The exact release date of the new sets is not yet known. This also means that our buyers do not yet know when and if the sets will be added to the Galaxus range. The product page of Bluebrixx only shows an announcement, so it can be assumed that the sets will be available in the coming months. The prices of the sets have also not yet been officially announced.

It is not impossible that Bluebrixx will add more sets on the topic in the future: for example, a GDI base as an opponent. If you fancy another set from Bluebrixx, take a look here.

Header image: Bluebrixx

