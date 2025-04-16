News + Trends 7 2

Bluebrixx presents new pirate ship model: Blackbeard's Queen Anne's Revenge

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 16.4.2025

Terminal block manufacturer Bluebrixx is expanding its range with the legendary flagship of the pirate Blackbeard. It has more than 6400 parts.

The new set from Bluebrixx, Queen Anne's Revenge, is aimed at adult building block fans and collectors.

Historical role model: infamous pirate ship of the 18th century

The Queen Anne's Revenge was probably the best-known ship of the legendary pirate Blackbeard, who caused fear and terror in the Caribbean at the beginning of the 18th century. Originally built as a French merchant ship and later captured by Blackbeard, it became a symbol of piracy.

Bluebrixx has based the design of the ship model on historical traditions without using a licence from a specific film or franchise. This means that the model remains free of any trademark ties, but is still clearly aimed at fans of pirate stories.

40 cannons are on board the Queen Anne's Revenge.

Source: Bluebrixx

Extensive set for construction professionals

The set comprises 6436 clamp building blocks and is aimed at advanced hobbyists. The finished model is 104 centimetres long, 29 centimetres wide and 72 centimetres high. It has the item number 108170.

The design includes:

Detailed rigging

Three fully equipped masts

40 cannons on the sides

Stern with decorations

Skull on the bow

Sail

The ship is black, gold and brown - just typical of pirates. The set also includes figures of Captain Blackbeard and nine crew members

Captain Blackbeard is one of ten figures included in the set.

Source: Bluebrixx

No minifigure scale: exhibition model only

The model is not intended for play, but purely as an exhibition piece. As the set has many small parts, experience and patience are helpful when assembling, writes Bluebrixx.

The price of the set is currently 279.95 euros. Their online shop does not provide details in Swiss francs. This positions the model in the premium segment of the Bluebrixx Pro. We are still trying to win the company as a partner.

Header image: Bluebrixx / Youtube

I like this article! 7 people like this article







