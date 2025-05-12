News + Trends 10 0

Bluebrixx releases Flying Scotsman as an 8w model with more than 1300 components

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 12.5.2025

1315 parts for a legend on rails: Bluebrixx is giving the legendary Flying Scotsman steam locomotive a new, motorisable version in 8w scale.

The terminal block manufacturer Bluebrixx has presented its latest model: the Flying Scotsman in 8w format. This model faithfully reproduces the legendary steam locomotive. It first rolled over British railway tracks in 1924 and bears the name of the famous long-distance line between London and Edinburgh. Until now, the steam locomotive was only available in a smaller format from the German brick manufacturer.

What does the term 8w format stand for? An 8w model refers to the width of the model. It is eight studs wide. A knob is the small round bump on the top of a clamping block. You can recognise the width of a model by counting the number of these studs from one side to the other. While classic models are often six studs wide, eight stud wide models are larger and usually protrude beyond the width of the track. This makes them look more realistic and detailed, as they can be built closer to the prototype scale.

Details about the model

The set with item number 108477 comprises 1315 parts and can optionally be driven with two L motors. L motors are electric motors that have been specially developed for driving Noppenstein models such as locomotives, vehicles or technical models. The designation «L» stands for the motor size in the range. The Bluebrixx L motor starts at around 3.27 volts and reaches a speed of around 926 rpm at 7.9 volts

The Flying Scotsman measures 509 millimetres in length, 78 millimetres in width and 103 millimetres in height. You can download the building instructions after registering and logging in on the Bluebrixx website.

Historical background of the Flying Scotsman

The Flying Scotsman is considered the most famous steam locomotive in the world and is a symbol of the golden era of the British railway. It was built in 1923 at the Doncaster Works for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) to plans by Nigel Gresley. In February 1924, it was given its famous name and the road number LNER-4472

From 1928, it was the first locomotive to connect London and Edinburgh without stopping, covering a distance of 632 kilometres in just eight hours. On 30 November 1934, it became the first British steam locomotive to reach an official top speed of 100 miles per hour (169.9 km/h).

After its retirement in 1963, it became private property and toured the USA and Australia, where it represented British engineering. In Australia in 1989, it set the longest non-stop distance ever travelled by a steam locomotive at 679 kilometres.

Header image: Bluebrixx / Youtube

