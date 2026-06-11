News + Trends 0 0

Bluesky launches 'Communities' – topic-based groups similar to Reddit

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 11.6.2026

The social media platform Bluesky is breaking with the traditional Twitter model and will be introducing so-called ‘communities’ in the coming months. These will allow like-minded people to interact with one another.

«» If you use Bluesky, you’ll discover a new feature called ‘ «’ Communities» there in the coming months. This was announced by Head of Product Alex Benzer on the platform. These are intended to be areas or groups where like-minded people can discuss a shared topic. The concept is reminiscent of platforms such as Reddit, where discussions are organised into thematic groups.

What are feeds, what are communities?

At present, Bluesky largely resembles the short-form messaging service Twitter: users can share text and images that appear in other people’s feeds and can be liked, shared and commented on. The feed determines which articles are shown to you and in what order – for example, based on accounts you subscribe to, topics or algorithmic recommendations. Users can also switch between different feeds.

Communities, on the other hand, allow the creation of interest groups. Users can join such communities and post articles within them, for example on topics such as smart homes, building blocks or crochet.

Each community has its own rules and moderation mechanisms. This creates distinct discussion spaces with clearly defined topics and norms. Communities add a social component to the existing feeds, one that is more focused on belonging and collaborative organisation.

Open structure through the AT Protocol

Technically, the feature is based on the decentralised Authenticated Transfer Protocol (AT Protocol), which also serves as the foundation for Bluesky. It separates various functions such as data storage, content display and moderation. Other social apps can also be implemented using the AT protocol. You can find some listed here.

Benzer emphasises that the AT protocol provides communities with a new «structure for all»: any service using the AT protocol can support communities.

Communities get their own websites

Each community receives a website and can be accessed via a URL independently of the Bluesky app. According to Benzer, administrators have complete freedom to design their community website.

When the new feature launches, there will initially be three access rules governing access for new participants: publicly accessible, access on request, and private with no public visibility.

Communities are set to appear on Bluesky later this year.

Header image: Shutterstock/Koshiro K

I like this article! This article has no likes yet.







