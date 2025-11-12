News + Trends 6 5

Bluetooth 6.2 is here - and brings more than just fine-tuning

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 12.11.2025

Bluetooth 6.2 is official. The new standard brings lower latency, more security and USB commands for the first time - and shows why Bluetooth 5.x will soon look even older.

The Bluetooth SIG has released version 6.2. The new standard promises shorter connection times, improved security, standardised USB commands for the first time and new test functions for developers. At the same time, control via USB has been fundamentally revised, making embedded systems and dongles significantly more flexible.

Connect faster, react faster

In particular, the introduction of the «Shorter Connection Interval» should bring noticeable benefits for audio and gaming applications - latencies are reduced from 7.5 milliseconds to up to 375 microseconds. This corresponds to a 20-fold reduction and brings Bluetooth into the sub-millisecond range for the first time. This is a milestone for mouse, keyboard, sensor technology and real-time feedback.

Security: visibility and attack detection

Security is also being tightened. With «Authenticated Advertising», advertising packages can be made visible only to authorised devices. This protects against spoofing and reduces unnecessary visibility in the radio space. Another new feature is a protection function against amplitude-based relay attacks in channel sounding systems - for example in cars or smart locks. This involves manipulating the signal strength in order to falsify the distance between devices. Bluetooth 6.2 recognises such attacks using a new analysis method and blocks them reliably.

USB commands and test functions

Interesting for embedded developers: Bluetooth controllers can now be controlled more efficiently via USB - a step towards better interoperability between host systems and dongles. Another new feature is the «Bulk Serialisation Mode», which standardises isochronous data transmission via USB and better integrates Bluetooth LE Audio into USB-based systems. Developers also benefit from an extended test mode with OTA support - Bluetooth LE devices can now also be tested and certified wirelessly without physical test cables.

Market launch and version comparison

Bluetooth 6.2 has been official since November 2025. The first chipsets are expected in mid-2026, with devices following towards the end of next year. Backwards compatibility will be maintained - older devices will continue to work, but will not benefit from the new features.

For those wondering why Bluetooth 5.0 to 5.4 still appears everywhere: The versions have been established, stable and widely supported for years. Bluetooth 6.0 was introduced in 2023, 6.1 in early 2025 - the first devices with 6.1 have only just been released, for example by Xiaomi and Sony. Broad market availability is starting now.

Whether an upgrade is worthwhile depends on the use case. For end users, 6.2 primarily brings faster connections and more security. For developers, it opens new doors - and for tech portals like this one: a reason to write about it.

