Bluetooth instead of pressing a button: Liftboy app modernises Vienna underground lifts

Kim Muntinga 7.5.2025

The Liftboy app makes everyday life easier for many passengers: lifts can be operated via smartphone - contactless, without the internet and with individually customisable door opening times.

The Wiener Linien have introduced a new app called Liftboy, which allows lifts in Vienna's underground stations to be operated contactlessly via smartphone for the first time. The aim is to improve accessibility in local public transport - especially for people with limited mobility, families with pushchairs or travellers with (heavy) luggage.

All 109 station buildings in the Wiener Linien network have barrier-free access, with a total of 291 lifts available. Nevertheless, many people regularly encounter difficulties: The buttons are sometimes difficult to reach, the standard door opening time of three seconds is often too short and contactless operation is hygienically advantageous in busy stations. The Liftboy app aims to remedy this and make the underground system more inclusive

How the app works

The Liftboy app was developed by German lift manufacturer Schaefer GmbH and works via Bluetooth. Users can call a lift via their own smartphone and also operate it within the cabin. There is no need to create a user account or establish an internet connection. Only Bluetooth and location sharing need to be activated.

The Liftboy app shows the lift's control commands.

Source: Wiener Linien

The app allows you to extend the door opening time from the standard three seconds to up to twelve seconds. You can also request lifts early from a distance of up to ten to 15 metres using your smartphone. The desired floor can also be selected within the lift via the app. The app's user interface was developed according to the multi-sense principle.

Technical availability

Liftboy is available free of charge in the Apple App Store (from iOS 14.0) and in the Google Play Store (from Android 9). In the stations, all compatible lifts are labelled with a QR code that leads directly to the app download. The app is currently being tested in several stations. All lifts in the network are to be converted accordingly by the end of 2025.

The stickers on the underground stations bear the name of the lift and are provided with a QR code.

Source: Wiener Linien

Parallel to the app implementation, Wiener Linien is also working on other improvements. Voice announcements in German and English are being introduced at selected lifts to make the lift status audible for visually impaired people. Users can also make an emergency call directly via the Liftboy app if the lift gets stuck or another emergency situation arises.

International classification: is there anything comparable?

The Liftboy app is currently one of the first of its kind in public transport in Europe. There are similar developments in other regions of the world, but mostly in the context of commercial buildings or pilot projects. For example, the transport authority TTC in Toronto, Canada, is testing an app-based lift control system via Bluetooth at five underground stations.

Header image: Vienna Lines

