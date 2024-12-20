"Bluey" animated film comes to the cinema

Fans of the Australian children's series "Bluey" can rejoice: the blue dog will soon be moving to the big screen.

The successful children's cartoon series "Bluey" is getting a cinema film. This was announced on the official

the cartoon's official website. The film is set to be released in cinemas in 2027 and will then be available to stream on Disney+.

"Bluey" has also been available there as an animated series for several years: in it, the dog Bluey experiences special adventures with her younger sister Bingo, their parents Bandit and Chilli and their friends. The episodes always last less than ten minutes.

Known and loved like a colourful dog

"Bluey" is particularly popular with pre-school children. In fact, "Bluey" is so popular that 29 per cent of all views on Disney+ can be attributed to it. In the UK, "Bluey" is the most popular children's programme on CBeebies and Disney+ and has won awards such as the Peabody Award 2024 and two Television Critics Association Awards. The series about the Blue Heeler puppy is also becoming increasingly popular in German-speaking countries. So far, there have been three seasons with a total of 154 episodes.

"Bluey" has "earned" a cinema film

The film is being written by Joe Brumm, the creator of "Bluey". He said: "I've always felt that "Bluey" deserved a feature film," adding, "I want this to be an experience for the whole family to enjoy together." Brumm will co-direct the film with Richard Jeffery, and composer Joff Bush will provide the music, just as he did for the series. Brumm also confirmed that he now wants to concentrate fully on the film. It is therefore unclear for fans whether there will be a fourth season of "Bluey".