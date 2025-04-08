News + Trends 22

Bosch eBike Systems brings spring updates

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 8.4.2025

Bosch is launching two new features at the start of spring: The company is launching an update for the eBike Flow app and is now also on Strava.

As Bosch writes in a press release, many e-bikers use various electric bikes in their everyday lives. With the update to version 1.26, these can now be registered in the eBike Flow app.

eBike Flow app becomes a digital garage

According to Bosch, up to six e-bikes can be created in one account. As soon as the first bike is connected to the app, additional bikes can be added via a button on the home screen. Bosch writes: "There you will find an overview of all registered e-bikes - they can also be named individually. You can switch between models at any time. Settings made, such as individually configured riding modes, are retained even after a change - just like all other preset functions."

According to the manufacturer, all activity data is linked to the account under "Statistics". This is independent of the bike used for the tour. Bosch writes: "The information on the home screen, on the other hand, always relates to the currently selected e-bike. The premium services of the Flow+ plan are purchased via the account and are then available for all registered e-bikes."

The eBike Flow app allows you to manage up to six e-bikes in your own account.

Source: Bosch eBike Systems

Bosch eBike Systems on Strava

At the same time, Bosch eBike Systems is further expanding its digital presence and launching its own Strava Club as a new point of contact for the sporty e-bike community. Members can look forward to challenges and events as well as the favourite routes of Bosch athletes - or find out about product launches and feature updates.

Bosch eBike Systems is further expanding its digital presence and launching its own Strava Club for the sporty eBike community.

Source: Bosch eBike Systems

Header image: Bosch eBike Systems

