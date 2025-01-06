Bosch eBike Systems presents digital theft protection for e-bike batteries

With the "Battery Lock", Bosch eBike Systems is launching a new security solution for e-bikes. The digital anti-theft protection complements the mechanical lock and will be presented at CES in Las Vegas.

"Anyone who opts for an e-bike wants the best possible protection against theft," writes Bosch eBike Systems in a press release. To make it more difficult for thieves, the company is now extending digital theft protection to batteries as well.

At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Bosch is presenting "Battery Lock", a unique function that ensures that the

e-bike battery is no longer used. e-bike battery can no longer be used if it is stolen - and is therefore worthless to thieves. The new solution complements the digital theft protection portfolio in the smart system around "eBike Lock" and "eBike Alarm".

With

"Battery Lock" provides additional digital protection for the e-bike battery

Removable batteries such as the "PowerTube" and "PowerPack" are mechanically secured by a lock. "Battery Lock" complements this protection on a digital level, as Bosch writes: As soon as the system is activated in the eBike Flow app, the battery locks automatically when the e-bike is switched off. If a locked battery is inserted into another eBike with the smart system, it automatically deactivates its motor support and renders the entire eBike unusable for the thief. This also makes reselling the battery pointless, which will reduce the risk of theft according to the manufacturer.

Gregor Dasbach, Head of Digital Business at Bosch eBike Systems, comments: "The battery is one of the most valuable e-bike components. With "Battery Lock", e-bikers get a smart security function that helps them to protect it even better against theft and to park their e-bike more carefree. By expanding our digital theft protection portfolio, we are taking a big step towards our vision that no e-bike with a Bosch system will be stolen in the future."

If a locked battery is inserted into another e-bike with the smart system, it automatically deactivates its motor support and renders the entire e-bike unusable for the thief or thief.

Source: Bosch eBike Systems

Available from summer 2025

According to Bosch, "Battery Lock" can be installed over-the-air as usual on any Bosch e-bike with the smart system via the eBike Flow app and will be available from summer 2025 as part of the paid Flow+ plan