Bosch Professional presents the first cordless impact hammer

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 14.4.2025

Bosch is expanding its range of demolition tools and is launching the first impact hammer for its in-house 18V system. The model is designed to combine the power of cordless tools with the flexibility of the battery drive.

The new GSH 18V-5 impact hammer weighs in at just five kilos - without the battery, of course. Nevertheless, the tool packs quite a punch. Bosch specifies the impact energy as 8.5 joules, which is roughly the same as comparable corded tools.

According to the data sheet, the hammer can perform over 3000 blows per minute

Compact tool for hard-to-reach places

With its dimensions of 481 x 105 x 276 millimetres, the impact hammer should be suitable for employees working in confined or hard-to-reach areas.

You can use all SDS-Max-compatible chisels with it. A mechanism called "Vario-Lock" allows the chisel to be fixed in twelve positions. This ensures that the edge always hits the surface at the correct angle. When working on larger surfaces, such as when removing old tiles, the control switch can be locked so that you don't have to keep pressing it.

Vibration control for "fatigue-free" work

Anyone who has ever had to knock off several square metres of tiles knows that using a hammer to knock off tiles can be tiring. An integrated vibration control promises to minimise vibrations, which should make the work less tiring

The new impact hammer should be compact, but as powerful as corded tools.

Source: Bosch

Soft start and two working modes

The smooth start-up ("Adaptive Speed Control") makes it easier to use. When idling, the hammer reduces the speed and only increases it to the set speed when the chisel is applied. This is a function that also benefits anyone who is holding such a device in their hands for the first time.

The control element offers two working modes: 100 per cent power is available for breakthroughs. When it comes to knocking off tiles or plaster residue, 70 per cent is sufficient. This also extends the service life of the battery.

The impact hammer is expected to go on sale in May.

Header image: Bosch

