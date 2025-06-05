News + Trends 7 1

Camelbak presents the world's first MTB backpack with Recco rescue technology

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 5.6.2025

Mountain biking in rough terrain harbours dangers. With the new version of the classic bike rucksack, the HAWG 20, Camelbak wants to increase your safety. And is launching the world's first MTB backpack with a Recco reflector.

Epic experiences in the mountains - that's what many mountain bikers dream of. But despite good planning, a high level of fitness and the necessary skills, something can always go wrong.

To help rescue services find you quickly in the event of a potential accident, Camelbak has sewn a Recco reflector into the new version of the «HAWG 20» MTB backpack. This makes the 20-litre HAWG the world's first mountain bike backpack to use this technology.

Recco, on the other hand, is already widely used in winter sports equipment. You can find reflectors from the Swedish manufacturer in ski helmets, jackets and rucksacks. Some bike helmets are also equipped with Recco technology.

The Recco reflector requires no electricity and reflects signals from radar reflectors. Search helicopters in Switzerland (Air Zermatt) and other European countries as well as in the USA and Nepal rely on the technology.

The Recco reflector helps people to be found more quickly in the event of accidents in the mountains.

Source: Pete Elliott

Water-repellent and robust outer material

It's not just the safety technology that's new: the backpack is made from Cordura RE/Cor, a fabric specially produced for Camelbak from recycled plastic. According to the company, it is particularly robust and water-repellent. It has also been treated with a PFAS-free impregnation for greater protection.

Waterproof zips protect your valuables in the outer pockets.

Source: Camelbak

To keep your valuables dry even in a downpour, the outer pockets on the hip belt have been fitted with waterproof zips. A compartment with a waterproof inner layer allows you to store rain-soaked or sweaty clothing without getting the rest of your rucksack contents wet.

New, adjustable back panel

The back panel is designed to be adjustable to almost any torso length for a great fit. Together with the University of Connecticut, Camelbak developed a special back panel that combines high back support with good air circulation.

The unisex backpack can be adjusted to your torso length.

Source: Camelbak

A baffle is not included in the scope of delivery. The Camelbak Impact Protector can be purchased separately.

Drink bladder and inner compartment

The three-litre Camelbak Crux hydration bladder is integrated for sufficient hydration on long tours.

The backpack has nine internal pockets for tools, mini pump and everything else you need for your tour. You can stow things you want to have to hand in the five outer pockets. If that sounds like a lot of space: Camelbak developed the original backpack back in 1996 with the aim of being as spacious as possible. After all, the acronym HAWG stands for «Hauls a lot of Water and Gear».

The new HAWG with Recco reflector has just been launched. We don't currently have it in our range, but only the predecessor model without the features mentioned here.

Header image: Camelbak

