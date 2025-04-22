News + Trends 6 0

Can science be funny? Yes, it should be!

22.4.2025

Science meets humour: with a bit of humour, scientists come across as much more likeable and their messages are better received, a new study shows. This makes it easier to explain even complex topics - and it also helps to combat fake news.

«Laughter is the best medicine», says Eckart von Hirschhausen, probably one of the best-known protagonists on the science communication stage. What he dares to do is not uncontroversial: Communicating knowledge with humour. This is because there is great concern in the world of researchers that they will lose credibility as soon as it becomes funny. However, a new study shows that the saying that laughter is the best medicine applies not only to health, but also to science.

In this study, Alexandra Francs from the University of Georgia and her team addressed the question of whether and how science communication benefits from humour to make messages more likeable and credible. They found out: Humour in science communication is not only allowed, but can also be extremely effective.

Satire, talking machines and co: what works best

The study investigated how three different types of humour work in science communication: satire, anthropomorphism (e.g. a talking robot) and a combination of both. In an online experiment, the researchers confronted over 2,000 people with tweets from a fictitious scientific figure - sometimes sober, sometimes satirical, sometimes playful, sometimes both.

Three things were measured: 1. how funny did people find the tweet? 2. how likeable did they find the person posting it? 3. how credible did they find the information?

The result: The combination of satire and anthropomorphism (the humanisation of inanimate objects) was best received. The fact that the tweets with humour were perceived as funnier led to more sympathy and greater trust in the content. Humour therefore had a positive effect on the perception of the person and message - without the feared loss of seriousness.

Opportunities and limits of science with humour

Satire - i.e. exaggerated, ironic depictions - can be particularly effective when it gets to the heart of grievances or problems. And humorous humanised depictions - such as a talking AI - also create a sense of closeness. Humour opens doors: It lowers inhibitions, arouses curiosity and makes difficult topics easier to digest.

But not every joke works equally well. Excessively sharp, aggressive humour can be off-putting or even backfire. The study emphasises that playful, easy-to-understand humour works best - especially in times of fake news and information overload. Especially where traditional communication is no longer enough, humour can open up new avenues.

Famous minds show the way - from Mai Thi to Hirschhausen

Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim shows that science doesn't have to be dry, for example . The PhD chemist and science journalist uses her YouTube channelmaithinkX to bring topics such as climate change, vaccination and AI to the masses - with clear language, self-irony and wit. Laughing and learning go hand in hand with her.

Eckart von Hirschhausen, doctor, comedian and author, also mixes medicine with punchlines. Whether on television or in his books, he manages to turn even the human immune system into a comedy template.

And then there's Harald Lesch, the astrophysicist with a dry sense of humour. With a twinkle in his eye, he brings the universe down to living room size and explains black holes or quantum mechanics in such a way that you don't completely lose your mind - or are at least entertained.

The recipe they share: humour brings knowledge to eye level. This makes clever content tangible and appeals to a wider audience.

Laughter urgently desired

Clever use of humour can therefore not only make science more likeable, but also more credible. The new study shows: People who laugh listen better - and remember better. Especially in a world where knowledge is often in competition with half-truths, this is an opportunity that should be utilised.



