Catrice goes all Gisou - at least at first glance

Beauty sponges undercover: are these models even practical?
by Natalie Hemengül
Pure coincidence? Catrice's limited edition "Summer Lips" look confusingly similar to Gisou's lip oil. The two products may not be twins, but they are definitely distant cousins.
Nanu, who was inspired by Gisou's bestseller? With its curved glass violet, Catrice's limited-edition summer launch reminds me a lot of my beloved «Honey Infused Lip Oils».
This makes me lean forward with interest.
Why, you ask? Because Gisou's lip balm, at a steep price of 34 francs a pop, is a real drain on my wallet. So an alternative at a drugstore price would suit me just fine.
On closer inspection, Catrice keeps a healthy distance from Gisou's bestsellers with its two «Summer Lip Glazes». The lid is white instead of powder pink, the applicator is a flexible plastic spatula and not a furry, flat «Doe Foot». In terms of colour selection, Catrice shines with its own shimmering shades: «Orange Spritz» and «Lemon Spritz». In terms of formula, there is also no question of a dupe: Catrice's new products are ultra-shiny lip glosses with a fruity scent rather than intensely nourishing lip oils.
I probably won't be able to replace my Gisou oils with the new products, but I'm still excited about them ...
Also intrigued? Keep your eyes peeled, the «Summer Lip Glazes» from Catrice are already available, but not on Galaxus.
