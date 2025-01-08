CES 2025: Superlative e-bike prototype presented

One million US dollars in development costs, 50,000 dollars worth of goods: is this what the e-bike of the future will look like? Chinese manufacturer Urtopia is showcasing a particularly lightweight titanium e-bike at the CES technology trade fair in Las Vegas.

The Chinese brand Urtopia is calling its latest design "Titanium Zero" and is presenting the lightweight e-bike at CES in Las Vegas. As Heise Medien, official media partner of CES 2025, reports, the Urtopia e-bike weighs just ten kilograms including battery and motor. The motor weighs just 1.2 kilos, delivers 65 Nm and is barely bigger than a drinks can.

One million dollars in development costs

Heise Medien also writes that around one million US dollars was invested in the development of the e-bike, citing Bo Zhang, the CEO of Urtopia. He estimates the value of the bike's components at 50,000 US dollars. The titanium frame of the racing bike comes from a 3D printer. According to Zhang, the self-developed motor is barely visible in the bottom bracket, is called Quark DM 1.2 and weighs 1.2 kilograms.

The battery is located in the frame and should score points with its high energy density, compact size and low weight. Urtopia speaks of 300 Wh/kg, without mentioning the total capacity of the battery or the maximum range that the prototype would achieve with it. The manufacturer has installed an electronic 12-speed derailleur from SRAM. According to Heise Medien, the Urtopia "Titanium Zero" is purely a prototype with no prospect of series production, but the expertise gained from the project will flow into future series bikes from the manufacturer.

