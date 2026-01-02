Clicks Communicator: Communication instead of doomscrolling

News + Trends
Point MC03: Designed in Switzerland, assembled in Germany
by Jan Johannsen
Blackberry no longer exists, but the company Clicks continues to produce keyboards for smartphones. After keyboard cases, a new keyboard smartphone now follows with the Communicator.
Communication takes centre stage with the Clicks Communicator. The Android smartphone is designed for chatting with others and can be used to type on the QWERTY keyboard or record voice messages. With its almost square, four-inch display, it is very reminiscent of Blackberrys.
Two years ago at the Mobile World Congress, Clicks presented its first keyboard case for the iPhone. This was followed by matching models for other iPhones and Pixel smartphones. Now comes the Clicks Communicator, the manufacturer's first smartphone that focuses on communication rather than entertainment.
A QWERTY keyboard with touch-sensitive keys is located below the 4.03-inch OLED touchscreen with a resolution of 1200 × 1080 pixels. There is a fingerprint sensor in the space bar and the «Clicks Key» is a programmable key.
The button on the side of the Communicator is used for recording voice messages, dictating texts or recording and transcribing meetings. An LED lights up around it to indicate new messages in individual colours for each app.
In the so-called «Message Hub», Clicks Communicator collects messages from various apps on the home screen. For this, Clicks uses the «Niagara Launcher».
With its focus on communication, the Clicks Communicator only needs a 50-megapixel camera. The front camera, which is important for video calls, has a resolution of 24 megapixels. Headphones can be connected via Bluetooth or a 3.5 millimetre connection.
The Clicks Communicator contains a 4000 mAh battery. According to the manufacturer, it is not yet possible to say how long it will last. The development of the device has not yet progressed far enough for this. It is fitting that so far there has only been talk of a 5G chipset from Mediatek manufactured using the 4-nanometre process, without naming an exact model.
The software is more specific: Android 15 is used and the manufacturer intends to provide it with Android updates for two years and security updates for five years. The Communicator is ready for a nano-SIM and/or an eSIM. The memory can be expanded with a microSD card.
You can watch the complete presentation of the Clicks Communicator in the video. Clicks has also introduced a second product: A Bluetooth keyboard with an additional battery and Qi2 compatibility that can be magnetically attached to the back of smartphones.
Clicks is still collecting pre-orders for the Communicator via its website until 27 February 2026. Delivery is scheduled for later this year. A deposit of 199 dollars is due. Alternatively, you can also pay the full early bird price of 399 dollars directly. The final retail price is expected to be 499 dollars.
As a primary school pupil, I used to sit in a friend's living room with many of my classmates to play the Super NES. Now I get my hands on the latest technology and test it for you. In recent years at Curved, Computer Bild and Netzwelt, now at Digitec and Galaxus.
