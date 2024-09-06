Colourful and eye-catching: smartphone accessories at IFA 2024

Manufacturers like to stand out at the IFA technology trade fair in Berlin. And what better way to do that than with colourful designs and unusual ideas? I was particularly taken with these smartphone accessories.

While most chargers, smartphone cases and charging cables come in boring black or white, I went in search of colourful and unusual smartphone accessories at the trade fair in Berlin.

Ugreen: Charging smartphones with lots of emotion

In addition to regular docking stations and chargers, Ugreen also offers a characterful line called "Ugreen Uno". Here you will find black and purple chargers and power banks with a small screen on the front. This shows you suitable emotional states while you charge your devices.

The power banks from Ugreen show emotions.

New in their cuddly lineup you will find wireless power banks in purple and black with different capacities. Wireless charging is possible with either 7.5 watts or 15 watts, and 20 watts via USB-C. The power banks are available in 5000 mAh and 10,000 mAh sizes. This is enough for up to two full smartphone charges.

Prices and release dates for the new power banks are not yet known.

However, you can find one device from the line-up in our range. The "Ugreen Nexode RG" - in black and purple. A third version in blue is also available.

USB chargers available in a few weeks EUR 52,90 Ugreen Nexode RG 65 W 5

The small charger charges with up to 65 watts, and you can connect up to three devices: two USB-C and one USB-A. If you don't need the charger, you can also place it in a holder with feet. This way, it sits neatly in the corner until you need it.

The Charger from Ugreen even has cuddly feet.

Popsockets: Star Wars, Pokémon and Harry Potter as smartphone holders

Popsockets produces a huge range of holders that you can attach to the back of your smartphone. This makes a smartphone easier to grip, for example, or you can pull the holder apart to set up your smartphone

A Stormtrooper helmet as a fancy smartphone holder? Popsockets has it all.

Originally, only a few of the incredibly diverse line-up have made it to Europe - and to our shop. The manufacturer wants to change this and is showing a wide variety of mounts in all shapes and colours. I was also pleased to see the franchises from Star Wars to Pokémon. Depending on the model, you can attach a Popsocket using a 3M sticker or a Magsafe magnet. The latter is practical if you don't need the holder permanently or change your case.

Pokémon Popsockets. I'd love to grab them all.

All Barbie: mini printer and camera in pink

Barbie has made it into the tech world. The playroom wasn't "kenough", at least that's what Kodak thought. The manufacturer has therefore upgraded smartphone mini printers and instant cameras with the iconic doll. In other words, the devices already exist, but the pink Barbie design is new.

Photos in Barbie style with Kodak's new Printomatic.

The Printomatic is available in pink. With this instant camera, you take a photo that is printed directly onto credit card-sized zinc paper. The specially processed paper does not work with printing ink, but with a chemical reaction called thermal sublimation.

On the other hand, there is the handy "Kodak Step Slim" printer, which allows you to print any smartphone photo via Bluetooth.

Tried out for you so you don't have to: a photo from the Barbie printer.

Of course, the devices in the bundle also come with colourful Barbie stickers and cases. And there's a new smartphone app that you can use to edit the photos to give them the necessary Barbie flair.

Use the app to edit your photos for even more pink.

Not in pink, but in an iconic retro version, you will find a predecessor of the Barbie smartphone printer - the Mini 2 Retro.

Pantone goes accessories

Pantone is otherwise known for its standardised colour systems. However, its bright colours are also used for speakers, digital photo frames and smartphone accessories. The products are produced in China by Dataplus. According to the manufacturer, the range is better known there and in the USA.

Accessories in Pantone-certified colours.

What should now find favour in Europe are two different printers. Like Kodak's Barbie printer, they work using the thermal sublimation process. However, a larger version of the printer also prints images in postcard format.

Accessories in Pantone-certified colours.

When and at what price the devices will come to us is still unclear.

