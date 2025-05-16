Acer
News + Trends
10

Computex: Acer presents three new mobile monitors

Jan Johannsen
16.5.2025
Translation: machine translated

Acer presented three new portable monitors at Computex in Taiwan. Two of them are foldable dual-screen models with names that are difficult to remember.

If the laptop screen is too small when travelling or there is no room for a large monitor in the home office, portable monitors are a good alternative. Depending on the model, they can even fit in your rucksack with your laptop.

Dual-screen monitors with 15.6 and 23.8 inches

Acer specifies 15.6 inches and 1920 × 1080 pixels for the PD163QT. The IPS display is a touchscreen with a refresh rate of 60 hertz. The PD243Y E also has 1920 × 1080 pixels, but these are spread over 23.9 inches. The IPS display does not respond to touch, but reaches up to 100 hertz.

I have not yet been able to answer one question about the Acer PD163QT and Acer PD243Y E: Do their size specifications refer to the individual displays respectively or do they apply to both together?

In the product images, the Acer PD163QT and Acer PD243Y E are indistinguishable. However, they can also be placed upright in any case.
Source: Acer

Both monitors light up with up to 250 nits and draw power via USB-C. They have a total of two USB-C ports as well as an HDMI 1.4 socket and an audio output. They can also be attached to a mount with a Vesa bracket.

Acer plans to sell both monitors from July. The smaller PD163QT has a recommended retail price of 399 euros in Germany. The PD243Y E is more expensive at 499 euros. I do not yet have any price details for Switzerland.

A display that only fits in a few laptop bags

While Acer emphasises that the small PD163QT fits well in laptop bags, this only applies to the Acer PM191Q E in exceptional cases. It has a single IPS display that is quite large at 18.5 inches. It also has 1920 × 1080 pixels and the brightness also reaches 250 nits. The refresh rate is 100 hertz. With two USB-C ports, one HDMI 1.4 port and an audio output, it has the same connections as the dual-screen models. A Vesa mount is also available. It is powered via a non-removable plug.

At 18.5 inches, the Acer PM1910Q E is larger than most notebooks.
Source: Acer

The Acer PM191Q E will also be available from July. The manufacturer is calling for a recommended retail price of 149 euros in Germany. I don't yet have any details for Switzerland either.

Header image: Acer

Jan Johannsen
Editor
As a primary school pupil, I used to sit in a friend's living room with many of my classmates to play the Super NES. Now I get my hands on the latest technology and test it for you. In recent years at Curved, Computer Bild and Netzwelt, now at Digitec and Galaxus. 

