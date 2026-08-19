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Copilot key: New icon likely coming - keyboard still shows the old one

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 19.8.2026

A new Copilot icon design has appeared in preview versions of Edge and Microsoft 365. Current laptops could soon have an outdated AI key.

Edge and Microsoft 365 have shown a new, flatter Copilot icon in preview versions – apparently an accidental leak that Microsoft removed shortly thereafter. It has been officially confirmed that in the future there will no longer be different apps, but only one "Microsoft Copilot" app. And that the merged version will receive a new icon. The rollout is scheduled to start in August.

Microsoft

The Copilot key was introduced on new Windows laptops at the beginning of 2024 – often replacing the right Ctrl or context menu key. The goal was quick access to the AI assistant. However, most users are probably annoyed by the forced new key. Familiar shortcuts with the right control key no longer worked. And anyway: Who, apart from Microsoft marketing, even needs an extra key to start an AI app?

Furthermore, Microsoft has announced in updated documents that an update later in 2026 will finally enable the remapping of the Copilot key. Users will be able to choose between the right Ctrl key, the context menu, or an app.

If you want to get rid of the key today, you can only get the right control key back with third-party software. The free tool NoCopilotKey, for example, makes this possible. You can only give the physical key a new look with a sticker or a marker.

Header image: Martin Jud

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