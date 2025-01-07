Dell equips first notebooks with modular USB-C port

The USB-C port on Dell's latest notebooks can be replaced more easily in the event of damage. And the devices have also been given new names.

Dell is saying goodbye to sub-brands such as XPS or Vostro. Instead, three new categories are designed to make it easier to find the right notebook. There are three sub-categories each for Dell, Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max. This results in a total of nine categories, which are also very reminiscent of Apple smartphones.

USB-C for screwing and new circuit boards

Lenovo has announced in an interview with us that it will make the USB-C port easier to repair. Dell was quicker and was the first manufacturer to bring screw-fastened sockets onto the market.

The USB-C ports on the Dell Pro Plus and selected Dell Pro Max (pictured) are screwed and not soldered.

Source: Dell

As notebooks are charged via UBS-C, the connector is used a lot and wears out accordingly. Until now, the sockets have been soldered to circuit boards and cannot be replaced individually. This is now changing with the new Dell Pro and some Dell Pro Max devices. Here, the USB-C ports are attached with screws and can be replaced individually.

In addition, a redesigned motherboard and independent input/output boards should also make it easier to repair the devices. Thanks to a change in battery chemistry, the batteries of the Dell Pro Plus models also require 80 per cent less cobalt than before, according to the manufacturer.

New categories to make selection easier

Latitude, Precision, XPS, Vostro, OptiPlex: Dell is now reducing its previous product categories to three new ones: Dell, Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max. The change applies to notebooks, PCs and monitors - however, Ultrasharp will continue to exist for monitors and Alienware will remain as a gaming brand.

The new Dell 14 Plus. The manufacturer has not yet announced a Dell Premium and thus a successor to the XPS series.

Source: Dell

The manufacturer intends its Dell devices for private use. The Dell Pro models, on the other hand, are designed for "professional productivity" in everyday working life. Those who rely on maximum performance in a professional environment should reach for the Dell Pro Max computers.

This is how Dell lists its new categories.

Source: Dell

The subdivision into Base, Plus and Premium is intended to provide orientation within the categories. This should make it recognisable at first glance whether it is an entry-level model, a slightly better model or one of the best devices in the respective category. There are still numbers and, in the case of notebooks, they stand for the display size. For example, the following new announcements were made at CES 2025:

Dell 14 Plus and Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1

Dell 16 Plus and Dell 16 Plus 2-in-1

Dell Pro 13 Premium and Dell Pro 14 Premium

Dell Pro 13 Plus, Dell Pro 14 Plus and Dell Pro 16 Plus

Dell Pro 14 and Dell Pro 16

Dell Pro Max 14 and Dell Pro Max 16

Exact configurations for different markets, prices and availability are still pending.