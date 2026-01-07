News + Trends 10 2

Dell presents giant office monitor with 6K resolution

Samuel Buchmann 7.1.2026

"A lot helps a lot", Dell apparently thought, and is launching a 52-inch screen with an IPS panel. A second monitor with QD-OLED is aimed at graphic designers.

Not only gaming monitors can be seen at the CES electronics trade fair in Las Vegas, but also monitors for the office. Dell is presenting two new approaches: a gigantic 52-inch monitor in 21:9 format and a 32-inch monitor with a QD OLED panel.

UltraSharp U5226KW: 52 inch, 6K, 120 Hz

Want a multiscreen setup on a single monitor? Dell now has the UltraSharp U5226KW for you. It has a diagonal of 52 inches, a smooth curvature of 4200R and an aspect ratio of 21:9, which means a height of 52 centimetres and a width of 121 centimetres. The 6K ultrawide resolution (6144 × 2560 pixels) nevertheless ensures good image sharpness, with a pixel density of 129 pixels per inch (ppi).

Dell relies on its «IPS Black» technology for the panel. It offers a relatively good contrast of 2000:1 and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. The screen covers 100 per cent of the sRGB colour space and 99 per cent of DCI-P3. The frame rate is 120 Hertz. The U5226KW is not suitable for fast-paced games as if for the slow 5 millisecond pixel response time.

Dell is primarily focussing on the financial sector and science with the U5226KW.

Source: Dell Technologies

You can connect up to four devices to the monitor at the same time. A picture-in-picture mode divides the screen into up to four areas, each of which acts as a separate screen. One USB-C (140 watt power supply), two HDMI 2.1 and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports are available for transmitting the image signal.

Thanks to several USB downstreams for peripherals and a LAN connection (2.5 Gbit), the U5226KW is also a docking station. However, the two 9-watt speakers are probably only good for emergencies. The monitor is available immediately in Dell's own shop and costs 2899 US dollars. It is not yet clear when you can buy it here.

UltraSharp U3226Q: 32 inch, 4K, 120 Hz

The second new office monitor from Dell uses a fourth-generation QD-OLED from Samsung - the same as in the Samsung G80SH and in the Asus PG32UCDM3. At 300 nits, it is around 20 per cent brighter than its predecessors. In Dell's version, the frame rate is only 120 hertz instead of the 240 hertz in gaming models.

The rest of the specifications are the same: 32-inch diagonal, 4K resolution, 99 per cent coverage of DCI-P3. Dell adds its own anti-reflective coating. Whether this is in addition to the new coating from Samsung at panel level or replaces it is not clear from the specifications. In terms of connections, you have the choice between USB-C (140 watt power supply), HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4.

With a built-in colourimeter, the U3226Q is suitable for graphics work.

Source: Dell Technologies

The biggest ace up the U3226Q's sleeve is a built-in colourimeter. This allows you to calibrate the monitor at hardware level without an additional device. The colour deviation should be below a DeltaE of 1 ex works. The display is therefore also suitable for photographers or graphic designers. However, at USD 2599, it costs significantly more than gaming monitors with the same panel. According to Dell, the U3226Q will be available from the end of February 2026.

Header image: Dell Technologies

