Design & Innovation Award
News + Trends
21

Design & Innovation Award: Here are three interesting winners for 2026

Patrick Bardelli
23.1.2026
Translation: machine translated

What are the outstanding products of the year and which important trend should you not miss? The "Design & Innovation Award" for the bike sector deals with these questions and presents the industry Oscars every year.

The «Design & Innovation Award» is more than just an award, writes the jury on its website. It is the «only award with real product tests, holistic judgement and critically sound statements». This year, the award team of international journalists, professional test riders and industry experts once again analysed the most exciting products in the bike sector for 2026. The list of all award winners in the various categories can be found here.

These products particularly caught my eye

Dirtlej Weathershield rain jacket

The jury of the «Design & Innovation Award» recognised the Weathershield Waterproof as a technically sophisticated jacket that combines functionality, comfort and sustainability in an exemplary manner. And honoured it in the Offroad Equipment category. She continues: «'The jacket impresses as a versatile, sustainable rain jacket for demanding outdoor and bike adventures. Made from recycled material with a PFC-free DWR coating, it combines environmental protection with excellent weather protection.»

I was able to test the jacket last spring and agree almost unreservedly with the conclusion of the jury of the «Design & Innovation Award». I have linked to my detailed product test of the Weathershield Waterproof jacket and other products from Dirtlej here:

  • Guide

    Dirtlej bike clothing: I wish I’d known about this brand sooner

    by Patrick Bardelli

And if you want to learn more about the company, I recommend this background:

  • Background information

    A visit to Dirtlej, home of the legendary dirtsuit

    by Patrick Bardelli

SQlab 612 R Ergowave 2.0 Carbon

In the road component category, a saddle from SQlab is one of the award winners. No wonder, I'm inclined to say. I haven't yet had the product honoured here under my backside, but I have had very good experiences with two other models from the German manufacturer. Most recently with a saddle that is specially designed for E-MTBs:

  • Product test

    SQlab 6OX Ergowave active 2.2: is this the perfect saddle for electric mountain bikes?

    by Patrick Bardelli

The jury of the «Design & Innovation Award» wrote the following about the award-winning racing saddle: «The basis is a balance of weight, stiffness and comfort, supported by carbon struts and a carbon fibre-reinforced plastic base for direct power transmission with low weight. A concept that impressed the jury with its individual approach and high drive for performance.»

Tarran T1 Pro

I first noticed this e-cargo bike at the Eurobike trade fair in Frankfurt am Main in the summer of 2024. Presented as a prototype at the time, the concept of the T1 Pro from Chinese manufacturer Tarran has now also won over the jury of the «Design & Innovation Award».

I have linked my news about the smart cargo bike with AI-supported control here:

  • News + Trends

    Tarran "T1 Pro": The smart cargo bike with AI-assisted control

    by Patrick Bardelli

Among other things, the Landing Gear System impressed the jury. It wrote about the winner in the Urban category: «The Tarran T1 Pro is a highly developed e-cargo bike. The centrepiece is the innovative Landing Gear System - an automatically extending support system that stabilises the bike when parked, prevents tipping and enables effortless manoeuvring even on inclines.»

Header image: Design & Innovation Award

