Discounter Lidl is looking for the best plant-based cheese

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 19.3.2025

Start-ups that develop plant-based cheese will soon have the chance to get their products on Lidl's shelves. The search is on for the best plant-based cheese.

Those interested in a plant-based diet can now find plenty of recipes for delicious meals without animal ingredients. There are also plenty of good substitutes for meat, eggs, milk and much more in the shops. But what many people have a problem with is cheese. Cheese from the supermarket that is made without cow's milk often tastes - and I speak from personal experience - somewhere between "nope" and "okay, but it's not real cheese".

There are some really good products hidden away. Numerous small start-ups are focussing on the development and production of delicious plant-based cheese alternatives, for example Casheury from Sweden or Veeze from Oldenburg in Germany. They are difficult to find because their products are often not available in supermarkets, but are only sold in their own shops, online shops and at veggie events.

More reach for delicious cheese alternatives

The German discounter chain Lidl, in cooperation with ProVeg Incubator, is now inviting precisely these start-ups to take part in a competition. The aim: to "discover outstanding European cheese alternatives" and bring them to Lidl's shelves under its own vegan brand Vemondo. At least for "at least three months" in "at least 50 stores". This will raise the start-ups' profile and convince more people of the benefits of plant-based cheese alternatives.

The company is primarily looking for hard cheese alternatives, but Lidl says it is also open to other types of cheese. Small companies have until 27 April to submit their products, special ingredients or innovative production processes. Lidl will select the finalists on 18 May. A jury will then select the winning cheese at a later date as part of a tasting event.

Two major players in the plant-based nutrition sector

Lidl already offers a wide range of foods without animal ingredients with its own brand Vemondo. The focus is also on low prices: the discounter has aligned Vemondo products with the prices of their non-vegan counterparts in 2023. The discounter also wants to increase the proportion of plant-based food sold by 20 per cent by 2030.

ProVeg Incubator is part of the international organisation ProVeg, which works to raise awareness of the vegan lifestyle. The organisation campaigns for animal welfare, sustainability and alternatives to animal-based ingredients in politics and business. In Germany, ProVeg awards the V label - green for vegetarian and yellow for vegan food - on product packaging. ProVeg Incubator supports vegan food start-ups by providing access to a network of industry contacts and financial start-up support, among other things.

Header image: Shutterstock

