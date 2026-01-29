News + Trends 1 0

"Dispatch" on Switch: Forced censorship instead of freedom of choice

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 29.1.2026

Frustration reigns at today's launch of the Switch versions of "Dispatch". Nintendo consistently covers explicit scenes with black bars and gives players no choice to deactivate censorship.

Those who were looking forward to the award-winning superhero adventure «Dispatch» for the Nintendo Switch or the new successor model are in for an unpleasant surprise at today's launch. While players on PC and Playstation 5 will be able to fully enjoy the unembellished workplace comedy, Nintendo is giving the versions for its consoles a digital muzzle.

No freedom of choice for Nintendo players

The work by AdHoc Studio focuses on the chaotic lives of rehabilitated supervillains. In the original version, crude slogans and bare skin are part of the repertoire. On the Nintendo platforms, massive interventions now spoil the picture. Anatomical details such as penises and breasts, which are part of the staging on other consoles, are consistently covered with black bars. Even harmless gestures such as an outstretched middle finger fell victim to the scissors.

Especially absurd: certain scenes in which sexual desire is implied acoustically remain completely silent on the Switch.

The wild sex dream of Invisigal is likely to remain completely silent on the Switch version.

Source: Kim Muntinga

On Playstation 5, PC and other platforms, players have the option of censoring this content via a setting or displaying it uncensored. This option no longer exists on the Switch and Switch 2. Censorship of explicit content is implemented by default and the corresponding option has been removed from the game.

Platform guidelines beat age rating

AdHoc Studio explains the restriction with different platform guidelines. The studio worked with Nintendo to ensure that the content met the criteria for release on their platforms.

The core gaming experience and narrative remain unaffected, according to the developer. Nevertheless, the question arises: why this paternalism for a game that is already rated 18 and above?

Not the first time: Nintendo of America particularly strict

The censorship doesn't just affect the game itself. Back in December 2025, it was noticed that the digital artbook from «Dispatch» was displayed differently in the Nintendo eShop. On the North American side, the characters wear much more conservative outfits.

The artbook graphics adapted for the North American Nintendo eShop with visibly toned-down outfits.

Source: AdHoc Studio / Nintendo

In Europe and Australia, however, the graphic remained unchanged. This suggests that Nintendo of America is taking a particularly restrictive approach, possibly to maintain a family-friendly image.

The unaltered original illustration as published in Europe and Australia.

Source: AdHoc Studio / Nintendo

This practice is not an isolated case. In November, the publisher of «Brave x Junction» announced that its release in North America and Europe had been postponed. This was after Nintendo objected to the fantasy role-playing game as if it contained sexually suggestive images of minors. The publisher had to adjust some revealing costumes before the game was allowed to be released.

A comparison with «Cyberpunk 2077»

In contrast to «Dispatch», «Cyberpunk 2077» experienced an almost unrestricted launch on the Switch 2. The dystopian role-playing game from CD Projekt Red was released in June 2025 for Nintendo's new console and impressed despite technical compromises. The Ultimate Edition includes the «Phantom Liberty» expansion and features explicit content such as nudity and violence. Without forced censorship.

Toxic in an explicit scene: on the Switch version, the intimate area is covered by a black bar.

Source: Kim Muntinga

The difference may lie in the approach: while «Cyberpunk 2077» presents its adult content as an integral part of the dystopian world, «Dispatch» focuses on a more humorous portrayal of superheroes. Nintendo could take a more critical view of this comedic approach. Nevertheless, it remains a double standard when a game like «Cyberpunk» is allowed to appear uncensored while «Dispatch» is curtailed.

A strong game behind the facade

Despite the debate, «Dispatch» remains an outstanding adventure game. The narrative focuses on the everyday office life of a fallen hero and creates an emotionally gripping experience through strong storytelling and excellently written characters. The voice acting by Aaron Paul and Laura Bailey, the atmospheric sound design and the clever episodic structure make the game a must-buy.

I take a detailed look at how well the overall package works in terms of gameplay in my game review.

Review "Dispatch": a quiet but effective superhero adventure by Kim Muntinga

However, the censorship on Nintendo platforms leaves a bitter aftertaste. If you want to experience «Dispatch» in its original, artistic form, there's no getting around the PC or Playstation 5 versions.

Header image: Kim Muntinga

I like this article! 1 person likes this article.







