Do you remember? A nostalgic journey into the past of Swiss Internet classics

6.2.2025

Whether "Bändeli" or "G-G-Gurke": These people have shaped the Swiss-German meme landscape. I invite you to take a trip to the internet culture of the 2000s and indulge in nostalgia.

Do you know the latest video trends? I don't. It's probably because our algorithm universes are moving past each other and I'm only now seeing the outdated trend that you hyped a fortnight ago for the first time.

That was different ten years ago. Back then, video trends lasted several months, if not years. Nobody would have noticed if I had only jumped on the "you are a dreamer, you" bandwagon a week or two later. Many of these sayings have now even become an integral part of the Swiss-German vernacular. I mean, when do you not hear any of your friends sigh theatrically "Nei, Angst und Geld hani kei" when paying in a restaurant or at the bar?

Let's take a nostalgic journey through Swiss meme culture together.

Poor Richi

Who knows what has become of the little boy in Canada since Mona Vetsch's last visit five years ago. But here's what we can agree on: This Bernese will probably "guet häbe" himself to anything and everything, and really hard. The dialect band Stubete Gäng also asked themselves the same question and spun possible future scenarios in their song "Richi".

Below the belt

They had nothing to be ashamed of. Or at least they didn't. The internet brought out some originals that bluntly celebrated the most beautiful thing in the world. Thanks to them, we have learnt what Mr and Mrs Swiss sound like during lovemaking - and that body scents don't just have an aphrodisiac effect. Goodbye Messi.

No Schmouker

"Morge Mitenand, Moooorge Mitenand ..." Doesn't ring a bell for you? Okay - better for you. But there's one thing you need to know about him: He doesn't smoke. He really doesn't! And if you do see him with a cigarette in his hand, don't ask for a light. It could be fatal for you.

I'm eating cucumbers again

The interview I wish had never happened. Yes, I know. Cucumber is your "favourite vegetable". And yes, YOU HAVE BEEN SPEAKING That line has been hanging out of my ears for a long time. Stop it now. Please. It's Gugus.

This is where you get nervous

What I long for, however, is a remake of the programme "Fohrler Live". For them, it still beats "da inne, da Herz". Especially in the episode about youth and violence, one meme follows another. Whether "Bändeli", "Badchappe" or "Bombeschplitter" - I have rarely seen a talk show with such quick-witted and quirky participants. Grandiose.

Go for it

If most people were half as romantic as Vujo Gavric as the Bachelor, the world would be a better place. With flashing eyes and organised sunrises, he turned the contestants' heads and kicked off Swiss trash TV.

Of course. The list is far from finished. On the contrary: "This is getting worse and worse." But I've really finished for today - I'm off to "bitzeli Stube, sitze".

If you want to continue celebrating the cult memes, there's a series of "funny" Swiss meme articles. And if I've forgotten "s'Beschte wo's je het's git's", please let me know in the comments!

