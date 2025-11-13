News + Trends 9 2

Do you speak several languages? Then I have good news for you

Anna Sandner Translation: machine translated 13.11.2025

If you jump back and forth between different languages, you train your brain. This can delay signs of cognitive aging, a new study shows.

What did you have for breakfast this morning: «Gipfeli», «Croissant» or «Cornetto»?

All (more or less) the same, you say? Then you probably encounter several languages and dialects regularly in everyday life. This is not unusual in Switzerland – and possibly a decisive advantage for old age: A new study in the journal "Nature Aging" now suggests that it is precisely this talent for language that could help to age more slowly mentally.

In Switzerland, two-thirds of people live multilingually – a top figure in Europe. Young people and residents of border regions in particular switch effortlessly between several languages. Similar high values can be found in Belgium, Luxembourg and Sweden. While the European average is just over two languages.

Memory boost foreign languages

The Nature study included data from around 86,000 adults from 27 European countries. The researchers wanted to find out how multilingualism influences biological ageing – specifically memory, attention and social participation. In addition to language practice, they also evaluated the participants' level of education, lifestyle and exercise routine.

The result: Those who actively speak several languages in everyday life show significantly later and weaker signs of cognitive aging. The risk of accelerated mental aging was one-third lower compared to monolingual people.

What happens in the mind when languages are added?

Anyone who regularly switches between languages challenges the brain. The constant change of vocabulary and grammar keeps the gray matter moving. The study describes this as mental strength training: brain regions for remembering, planning and problem-solving benefit in particular. The effect occurs regardless of level of education or profession. Linguistic practice is decisive.

Beacon of hope against dementia

Aging more slowly mentally is definitely a plus. But what about neurodegenerative diseases: Can multilingualism prevent dementia? There is no clear yes. But the data show that multilingual people experience symptoms later and milder. Above all, the progression of mild cognitive impairments slows down, diagnoses are made less frequently or later. However, the researchers emphasise that language alone is not enough. Factors such as genes, lifestyle, cardiovascular health and social contacts also influence mental fitness.

In Switzerland, more than 80 percent of people see multilingualism as a part of their identity and as a social link. At the same time, more and more people are using digital language courses and classic teaching tools such as textbooks and vocabulary trainers to learn new languages. The best prerequisites, then, to make the brain a bit more resistant to time.

Header image: Pathdoc/Shutterstock

I like this article! 9 people like this article







