Draculaura becomes Playmobil: "Monster High" figures coming in 2025

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 26.5.2025

Things are about to get spooky: the schoolgirls from Mattel's "Monster High" are moving into the Playmobil world of knights, construction workers and farms. The little gothic characters are set to land in toy shops for the first time in autumn.

At this year's Nuremberg Toy Fair, the traditional manufacturer Playmobil announces its intention to reinvent itself. As the first step in the brand's modernisation under the motto «The future is now», the company announces a multi-year licensing partnership with Mattel. Later in the year, children and collectors will be able to buy vampires and werewolves in the Playmobil look.

«Monster High»: Frankenstein's daughter has to go to school too

Mattel scored a hit in 2010 with the «Monster High» franchise. Draculaura, Frankie Stein and Clawdeen Wolf are some of the students at the high school. They are all daughters of famous monsters such as Dracula, Frankenstein and werewolves.

The spooky figures will appear in the typical Playmobil style: friendly face, round head shape and the usual size of 7.5 centimetres. Mattel's role models are around three times the size.

It is not yet known whether Wednesday, the daughter of the Addams Family, will also become a Playmobil figure.

According to Playmobil, each figure will be delivered with its characteristic accessories.

Playmobil needs to go on the offensive

In recent years, sales at Playmobil manufacturer Geobra Brandstätter have declined, meaning that the cooperation with a toy giant like Mattel can certainly be lucrative. Playmobil itself describes the partnership with «one of the most influential brands of recent years» as an important milestone in the brand's development.

Whether the horror stories of «Monster High» will contribute to the entrepreneurial turnaround will become clear in autumn. That's when the figures are due to go on sale in Europe. The launch of the collection in the USA and Asia is planned for next year.

