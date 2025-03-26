News + Trends 6

Dutch brand Tenways launches new e-cargo bike on the market

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 26.3.2025

80 Nm torque, 720 Wh battery and a range of up to 100 kilometres: these are just some of the features of the new e-cargo bike from Tenways. The "Longtail Duo" is expected to cost less than 3,500 euros.

Since its foundation in 2021, Tenways has been producing smart, electrically powered and design-orientated bicycles for urban use. The Dutch company is now launching the "Longtail Duo", a new electric cargo bike. According to a press release, this combines modern technology with family-friendly features.

Tenways "Longtail Duo"

The e-cargo bike is, according to manufacturer with a powerful motor from Bafang, a continuously variable hub gear from Enviolo and a belt drive from Gates. The price for the bike is said to be 3499 euros.

This is how the manufacturer sees modern, urban mobility.

Source: Tenways

The long rear carrier with integrated rear and brake light can carry up to 50 kilograms, according to Tenways. The bike weighs 32 kilos net, the maximum permissible weight is 220 kilos. The motion detection function of the smart anti-theft system should make it possible to receive a message immediately if the bike moves unexpectedly or is knocked over.

The motor delivers a maximum torque of 80 Newton metres. The power is transmitted by a carbon belt drive. According to Tenways, this should be particularly robust and low-maintenance. The "Longtail Duo" is equipped with a 720 Wh battery. This enables a range of up to 100 kilometres. The battery is seamlessly integrated into the down tube and can be removed for charging.

Other features of the "Longtail Duo" from Tenways are the suspension front fork and the hydraulic brakes from Tektro.

Our purchasing department is clarifying whether and when we will have the Tenways e-cargo bike in our range. If possible, I will then test the technology and report on it.

Header image: Tenways

