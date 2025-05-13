Dyson Beauty has quietly and secretly launched something big - in Korea

News + Trends
Look how cute! The new generation of beauty charms is here
by Natalie Hemengül
Dyson fans actually deserve a breather. Their wallets too. But now a new Airwrap model is causing an uproar. And it hasn't even been officially announced yet.
I had to look twice to believe my eyes. A new airwrap - again? A few days ago, the beauty news platform Trendmood published pictures of the new multistyler from Dyson on Instagram: the «Airwrap Coanda 2x». It is the result of an extensive makeover. Why haven't you heard of it yet? Dyson has only launched the device in Korea - quite uncharacteristically without any fanfare on the main channels. Quietly and «secretly». On purpose? Perhaps, because not everyone is happy about the news.
At first glance, these seem to be the most relevant updates:
Although I'm generally looking forward to the new features, I can understand why there's displeasure among Dyson fans. In the Trendmood comment column, some users express their annoyance. Unlike the previous Airwrap updates, the new attachments no longer fit on the handpieces « of older» models. This includes the «Airwrap i.d. curl», which has only been available in Switzerland for just under six months. Anyone who has bought one could be particularly annoyed by the new launch. Although the device is currently only available in Korea, Trendmood is planning to launch it in Europe soon. However, an exact date is not known.
On Dyson's Korean website, the «Airwrap Coanda 2x» costs 879,000 South Korean won, which corresponds to a price of around CHF 520.
