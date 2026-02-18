News + Trends 1 0

Dyson PencilWash: No wet cleaner has ever been this small and light

Dyson is expanding its cleaning portfolio. The new PencilWash is a classic wet cleaner, but smaller and lighter than the competition - including those from the company itself.

The concept is not new. The PencilWash has a water tank and automatically moistens a roller. This mops the floor, with dirty water and particles being automatically removed from the roller and collected in separate containers.

Many wet cleaners from the competition work in exactly the same way, as does Dyson's own Clean+Wash Hygiene. This was recently launched in its second generation with slight improvements.

Wet floor cleaner Dyson Clean + Wash Hygiene

A wand and a roller - there's not much more

The PencilWash is now the little brother of these devices. It has the same basic capabilities, but is much more compact and smaller. Its design (and name) is reminiscent of the PencilVac cordless hoover.

Vacuum cleaners EUR 502,99 Dyson PencilVac Fluffycones

Like the hoover, the wet cleaner also has a motor, battery and a lot of technology built into the handle, which nevertheless only has a diameter of around four centimetres. The rest of the technology, such as the fresh water tank and the roller, is located directly in the floor nozzle. The PencilWash therefore only consists of the handle and nozzle.

The wet cleaner is compact and lightweight and can be used with one hand.

In total, it weighs just 2.2 kilograms including fresh water. By comparison, the normal wet cleaner weighs 3.82 kilograms, almost twice as much. The first hands-on also shows that the new model is easy to operate with one hand. I can control it with a slight tilt of the hand, and thanks to the rolling motion, the PencilWash slides forwards almost independently.

When I want to clean under furniture, I can push the handle down to the floor and mop in a gap just 15 centimetres high. The new Dyson model is therefore small, compact and ideal for quick use on the go.

For small areas and light soiling

But the concept also has disadvantages. The battery and 300 ml fresh water tank only last for around 30 minutes and a maximum cleaning area of 100 square metres, after which I have to fill up with water and plug the appliance in for 3.5 hours. The larger Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene manages 350 square metres.

The roller mops the floor and cleans itself straight away.

You will also have to make compromises with the PencilWash in terms of cleaning performance. How exactly is difficult to say without testing. However, Dyson suggests that the larger model can cope better with stubborn dirt and solid material. The PencilWash is intended more as a replacement for the weekly mop. Or to briefly wipe something away.

After cleaning, I can pull the lower part of the nozzle out to the side. There I find a container for larger particles and a dirty water tank. I can empty and rinse both directly. The microfibre roller also has to be cleaned by hand. Unlike the larger models, there is no base station that takes care of this.

The lower part of the nozzle with roller, dirt container and waste water tank.

The official retail price of the PencilWash is 349 francs or euros. This makes it around 150 francs or euros cheaper than the larger Clean+Wash Hygiene. Sales will start in the next few days and weeks. It is not yet clear exactly when it will be available in our shop.

I like this article! 1 person likes this article.







