Dyson presents its second care line with "Omega"

Natalie Hemengül Translation: machine translated 5.8.2025

It's dizzying at this rate: just a few days after announcing the multi-use styling spray, Dyson is already announcing a brand new hair care line. Dyson "Omega" initially comprises two products.

It's been less than a week since Dyson introduced us to a hair spray. An addition to its first hair care range «Chitosan». With «Omega» Dyson announced a second line today. Including a hair oil, which at first glance I thought was a perfume bottle, and a leave-in spray. The base? A blend of seven omega-rich oils. Including sunflower oil, which is extracted on Dyson's own farms (yes, the technology company is also involved in agriculture!).

Oil7 - what's behind it

For the oil blend - which is the basis of the product line - Dyson claims to be using an ingredient obtained from Dyson farms for the first time. According to the Financial Times (paid article), Dyson Farming is one of the UK's largest agricultural businesses with 36,000 hectares under cultivation. Crops grown there include wheat, potatoes, sugar beet - and sunflowers. According to Dyson, the essential omega fatty acids 6 and 9 are extracted from the latter and used in production. « Oil7» is rounded off by six other oils: Olive, Abyssinian, corn, avocado, sesame and macadamia oil.

What do the products promise?

According to Brand, the Omega Hair Oil is a silicone-free, concentrated oil that conditions, smoothes, improves combability and shine and seals the hair from moisture. It is also enriched with antioxidants and offers protection against heat and mechanical damage. During packaging development, 112 different glass flacons were tested. Dyson opted for a «heavy, robust design». Price point: 52 francs.

The Leave-in Conditioning Spray is marketed as an 8-in-1 product and is designed to nourish, detangle, smooth, reduce frizz, protect against heat and UV damage, minimise breakage and moisturise hair. It is enriched with strengthening panthenol and, like the oil, can be applied to wet or dry hair. Price point: 66 francs.

What does the line smell like?

In Omega, Dyson combines fruity top notes such as citrus fruits, green tea and bergamot with soft jasmine and rose (heart notes), according to the press release. After drying, the warm base notes, consisting of musk, cedarwood and moss, come into their own.

Both products will be available in Switzerland and Germany from the end of August.

Header image: Dyson

