Dyson "Supersonic r": Soon you can also buy it as a non-professional

Natalie Hemengül Translation: machine translated 6.3.2025

It is smaller, lighter and faster than its predecessor: the "Supersonic r" was launched a year ago as Dyson's new generation of hairdryers. Since then, it has only been available exclusively to styling professionals. That is now changing.

It was only a matter of time before Dyson released its professional hairdryer to the masses. It's been just under a year since the technology company launched the (at least visually) spruced-up and improved version of its "Supersonic" hairdryer. Previously, the Supersonic r was aimed exclusively at professional stylists. They were able to purchase the appliance in a B2B manner. This spring, the hairdryer is set to go on sale to the general public.

What can the "Supersonic r" do?

The "Supersonic r" is Dyson's most powerful and lightest hairdryer to date. It was developed in close collaboration with hairdressers and tailored to their needs. Quasi the "Supersonic", but with fine tuning. I have summarised the most important features for you in this article:

Colours and attachments

The "Supersonic r" in the colour combination "Vinca Blue/Topaz" is still reserved for professionals for the time being. According to Dyson, this version also has a longer cable. In terms of colour, we can look forward to a model in pearly "Ceramic Pink/Roségold" and "Jasper Plum" - my personal favourite.

The attachments for straight and wavy hair.

Source: Dyson

As you would expect from Dyson, there are numerous attachments for the super hairdryer. Seven in total. Five of them are suitable for straight and wavy hair, five attachments for curly and frizzy hair. I assume that there will be two sets that you can choose between based on your hair texture.

Comb and diffuser attachments: suitable for curly and frizzy hair.

Source: Dyson

The styling nozzle is designed to guide the airflow with precision.

Source: Dyson The smoothing nozzle is designed to tame frizz and smooth the hair.

Source: Dyson

The Dyson "Supersonic r" will be available in stores throughout Europe from April at a price of CHF 549 or EUR 549. The device is already available in the USA and Mexico.

Header image: Dyson, Edit: Natalie Hemengül

