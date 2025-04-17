News + Trends 6 0

Ecoflow presents balcony power station with AI

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 17.4.2025

The new Stream series does away with the performance limitations of balcony power stations. And thanks to AI, the system is also designed to reduce energy costs.

In Germany, balcony power stations are regulated to an output of 800 watts. Although this is sufficient for lighting, a television or a stereo system, it is not enough for larger consumers.

Ecoflow's new system circumvents this restriction with the dual-mode bypass AC output. With its 2,300 watts, it allows 99 per cent of all standard electrical appliances to be connected, according to the manufacturer.

Technically, Stream Ultra offers a solar input power of up to 2,000 watts and connections for four solar modules. Each module has its own solar charge controller that utilises the power of each individual panel.

Networking bypasses the 800 watt limit

The integrated 1.92 kWh storage system can feed the permitted 800 watts into the household grid. However, the real highlight is the AI-controlled networking with additional storage units. These additional storage units can be placed anywhere in the home and each offer two sockets.

If you connect a washing machine directly to such a battery, it draws energy directly from the storage unit. This (indirectly) avoids the 800 watt limit of conventional balcony power stations. In combination with several batteries, storage capacities of up to 21 kWh are possible.

AI predicts and regulates consumption

The centrepiece of the system is the control system. The AI can predict energy production and consumption with an accuracy of 94 per cent, as stated by the manufacturer. The entire energy management is controlled via the Ecoflow app: from the optimal distribution of solar power to automatic adaptation to personal usage behaviour.

By connecting to external data suppliers, the AI can automatically charge the batteries at favourable electricity prices and switch to battery mode at peak times.

Ecoflow emphasises in the press release that all components can be connected via plug-and-play. This makes them easy to use, even for people with little technical knowledge

Header image: Ecoflow

I like this article! 6 people like this article







