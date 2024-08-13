End of Paint 3D: Microsoft discontinues 3D software for beginners

Paint 3D has been around for around seven years and has never really convinced anyone. From November, the programme will no longer be available in the Microsoft Store.

Easy and free creation of three-dimensional images - that was Microsoft's vision when the company announced the "Paint 3D" app as part of the Creator Update for Windows 10 in 2016. Paint 3D was supposed to inspire users and replace the classic Paint, but things turned out differently. Paint 3D was still pre-installed on some Windows 10 computers after the launch in 2017, but since Windows 11 at the latest, the app has been hidden away in the Microsoft Store, eking out an existence as somehow forgotten software.

In contrast, Microsoft brought the classic Paint app, which will celebrate its 40th birthday in 2025, out of obscurity and gave it some developer love. In 2023, Paint received layer support and Microsoft integrated the AI image generator Dall-E directly into the programme. What's more, unlike its 3D brother, Paint was always retained on all Windows installations.

Now Microsoft is pulling the plug on Paint 3D: As of 4 November, the program will no longer be available for download from the Microsoft Store. However, if you install it before this date, you can continue to use Paint 3D beyond the deadline.

What is possible with Paint 3D?

With Paint 3D you can draw simple two-dimensional sketches, just like with classic Paint. It becomes three-dimensional as soon as you use special 3D tools. If you draw a cloud outline, for example, Paint 3D turns it into a three-dimensional object with shading.

You can also insert 3D shapes and then rotate them around their three axes or move them forwards or backwards in the Y-axis. Simple geometric shapes such as cubes and tubes are available as standard, but you can also add a stylised person, a dog and a cat to the canvas with just a few clicks. Importing external 3D models also works.

You can decorate the 3D objects you have created with the 2D painting tools and also move two-dimensional shapes around on them. This doesn't work badly at all, I was surprised when I first took a serious look at Paint 3D while writing this article. You can see the result of my short clicking session in the Header image.

Export your artwork as a normal image or in special 3D formats. You can then view it in the room using suitable 3D programmes or AR glasses or print it out on a 3D printer.

In the end, Paint 3D seems like a nice idea, but there is no target group for it. The limited range of functions makes it unattractive for advanced users and even beginners have obviously not recognised a real purpose for Paint 3D. At the latest with the advent of AI image generators - such as Dall-E in Paint and Microsoft Copilot - there are simpler methods of creating images according to your own ideas without any prior knowledge.