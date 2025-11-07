News + Trends 6 6

/e/OS 3.2 warns of apps that pass on data

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 7.11.2025

The update to /e/OS 3.2 adds a new function that warns when apps pass on data unintentionally. The Fairphone 6 gets additional new features and the Fairphone 5 finally gets Android 15.

One major criticism of /e/OS is the delay with which updates are released. With /e/OS 3.2, the Google-free Android version now contains the security updates from October 2025. For the Fairphone 5 as well as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8, the operating system is finally based on AOSP 15, the open-source source code of Android 15. The Fairphone 5 still had to make do with Android 13 in some cases. However, AOSP 16 and therefore Android 16 is still a long way off.

Warning about data leaks

With /e/OS 3.2, the e.foundation is expanding the «Advanced Privacy» function to include a warning when apps inadvertently pass on data. Users must then carry out further actions themselves. In the «App Lounge», the app store of /e/OS, the file sizes of apps whose source is F-Droid can finally be seen. App suggestions are no longer based on local but regional areas - so they cover larger areas.

In addition, all bug fixes and security updates from LineageOS 22 are integrated into /e/OS 3.2. The browser also receives an update and microG, which enables the anonymous use of Google Play services, should no longer crash when /e/OS receives an update.

News + Trends /e/OS for the Fairphone 6 is here, GrapheneOS on the Pixel 10 still needs time by Jan Johannsen

There are other, more minor bug fixes. For example, the button for more details in the weekly report from «Advanced Privacy» should finally work and wired headphones can be used on the Fairphone 6.

Improvements for the Fairphone 6

The Fairphone 6 is the smartphone that has received the most device-specific improvements. For example, the switch buttons can now be freely assigned and a charging limit for the battery can be set in the settings. The Fairphone camera app is also available on the device.

Product test Fairphone (Gen. 6) review: brave new sustainability by Jan Johannsen

You can read about all the changes in detail in the release notes.

Header image: e.foundation

I like this article! 6 people like this article







