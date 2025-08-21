News + Trends 18 4

/e/OS for the Fairphone 6 is here, GrapheneOS on the Pixel 10 still needs time

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 21.8.2025

Murena has finished /e/OS for the Fairphone 6. The team behind GrapheneOS, on the other hand, still has a lot of work to do to adapt its Google-free Android version to the Pixel 10.

Almost two months after the launch of the Fairphone 6, /e/OS for the sustainable smartphone is ready for installation. Whether you will have to wait longer for GrapheneOS for the Pixel 10 is difficult to predict at the moment. The innovations on the Google smartphone are a major challenge for the development team.

Fairphone 6: install /e/OS yourself or buy pre-installed

From now on, anyone can use the installer of /e/OS to install the de-googled operating system on the Fairphone 6. The tool guides you through the installation process, for which no programming knowledge is required. If you don't feel confident enough to do this, you can also buy the Fairphone 6 directly from Murena with pre-installed /e/OS for a surcharge of over 100 euros.

News + Trends e/OS 3.0: Update for the Google-free Android version by Jan Johannsen

The Pixel 10 is a lot of work for the GrapheneOS team

You always have to install GrapheneOS yourself. The Google-free operating system is currently available exclusively for Pixel smartphones. It is currently only possible to offer the extensive privacy protection settings on their hardware. The presentation of the Pixel 10 was therefore eagerly awaited. After all, it was already known beforehand that Google was removing the Pixel devices from the Android Open Source Project.

At Bluesky, the team behind GrapheneOS announced that this move by Google has caused them significantly more work than usual at «» . According to them, more has changed in terms of hardware between the Pixel 9 and the 10 than between the Pixel 6a and the Pixel 9a. However, they are not worried about getting their software ready for the Pixel 10.

News + Trends It's pixelating for the 10th time: these are the four new smartphones from Google by Michelle Brändle

They are not confident in making a serious estimate of how long it will take to get GrapheneOS ready for the Pixel 10 until they have the employees and software images and have had some time to work with them.

In the long term, however, there could be an alternative to the Pixel devices for GrapheneOS. According to according to their own information, the team is in talks with a major manufacturer of Android devices to ensure that their future devices fulfil the hardware requirements for the GrapheneOS security settings. However, this sounds like a matter of one or two years, not months.

Header image: Murena

I like this article! 18 people like this article







