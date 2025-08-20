News + Trends 6 4

It's pixelating for the 10th time: these are the four new smartphones from Google

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 20.8.2025

Google has unveiled the new Pixel 10 series. The cameras have been significantly upgraded on all devices. The tech giant has also made improvements to the software and charging standard.

Google shows me four smartphones at the product presentation in Berlin. I am immediately impressed by the new simultaneous translation feature for phone calls, which works directly on the devices. The cameras also sound promising - at least on paper. In addition to the smartphones, the manufacturer also presented the new Pixel Watch 4, which has a completely new charging concept.

Google unveils four new smartphones at once.

So that you don't lose track of the four new smartphones, here is a comparison of the most important specifications. I will then go into more detail about the most exciting new features of the individual devices.

Google Pixel 10: one more camera

Google has left the design of the Pixel 10 largely unchanged. The back is glossy, while the frame is matt. In addition to the colours Frost (white), Obsidian (black) and Lemongrass (light green), the manufacturer has added the main colour Indigo (blue) to the lineup. The special thing about it? The colour is supposed to be a small homage to the first Pixel phone ten years ago. This was the exact colour available to buy back then.

The Google Pixel 10 in the familiar indigo colour for the anniversary - with one more camera.

Google has tweaked the display brightness. Up to 3000 nits should be possible - previously it was 2700. The rear camera bump is also a major innovation. This now conceals a third camera.

Wide-angle: 48 MP with macro

Telephoto: 10.8 MP with 5× optical zoom

Ultra wide angle: 13 MP

Selfie: 10.5 MP

The battery has a capacity of 4970 mAh. With a battery life of over 30 hours as stated by the manufacturer, you should easily get through the day. You can then charge with up to 30 watts. But the best is yet to come: Google has finally installed Qi2 and calls the technology «Pixelsnap». This allows you to charge your phone wirelessly on magnetic charging points - with up to 15 watts. Magnetic holders and other accessories with magnets can also be easily attached with Pixelsnap. Pixelsnap or Qi2 is compatible with Magsafe, so there is already a huge selection of magnetic accessories.

Finally magnetic charging and clipping on accessories thanks to Qi2.

The company has upped the ante when it comes to AI functions. For example, as a photography novice, I get a photo assistant, the so-called «Camera Coach». When I activate it, the software first analyses the scenario through the lens. I then receive step-by-step tips on framing or zoom settings.

The photo assistant should enable everyone to take good photos.

I find the new simultaneous translation for phone calls even more exciting. If I have a person on the other end of the line who doesn't speak my language, I can switch on the translation. Firstly, everyone on the call is warned that everything will be translated from now on. I then speak freely and the interpreter function starts with a slight delay. The Google demo works very well and seems authentic. This is partly due to the fact that the voice imitates the original, including the intonation. This leads to a relatively fluent conversation. Here is the demo:

Google Pixel 10 Pro (XL): with fast charging

There are two places where you can distinguish the Pro model from the regular Pixel 10. Firstly, as with the predecessor of the Pro models, there is a thermometer on the camera hump, which is missing on the cheaper model. Secondly, the Pixel 10 Pro has a glossy frame and a matte back - the exact opposite of the Pixel 10.

The Pixel 10 Pro on the left compared to the Pixel 10 in the centre and on the right. The white colour is also different.

Google offered two sizes for last year's Pixel 9 Pro. One version was the same size as the regular Pixel 9 (6.3 inches) and one version was slightly larger (6.7 inches). This concept has apparently proved successful, as the manufacturer is retaining it for the new devices.

In terms of cameras, Google offers the following lenses in the Pro models; new features include better stabilisation and a 100x digital zoom:

Main camera: 50 MP

Telephoto: 48 MP with 5× optical zoom

Ultra wide angle: 48 MP with macro

Selfie camera: 42 MP

The Pixel 10 Pro is also Qi2-compatible. The regular version charges with 15 watts, the XL even with up to 25 watts. There is also another new feature: the Pro models are equipped with a fast charging function. With a power adapter (sold separately), you can supply the Pixel 10 Pro XL with up to 45 watts. According to the manufacturer, this allows it to reach a charge level of 70 per cent in 30 minutes. The smaller Pixel 10 Pro manages 55 per cent in 30 minutes with 35 watts thanks to fast charging.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: water and dust resistant

The design of the new foldable remains almost identical to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The available colours are new: Moonstone (blue-grey) and Jade (light green). The display has also become slightly larger: instead of 6.3 inches when closed, it is now 6.4 inches. When opened, it is now 8 inches instead of 7.6 inches. However, the size of the device remains the same.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold on the right is barely distinguishable from the older model on the left.

The manufacturer has worked on the hinge instead of the look. It should be far more robust and withstand more folds. This is also accompanied by the biggest innovation and a unique selling point of the Foldables: IP68 certification. According to this, the new foldable from Google is not only protected against the ingress of water, but also against dust. Competitor Samsung can't keep up: The Galaxy Z Fold 7 only has IP48 certification.

8-inch screen and IP 68 certification.

With the cameras, you now get an ultra-wide angle. These are all of them:

Main camera: 48 MP

Telephoto: 10.8 MP with 5x optical zoom

Ultra wide angle: 10.5

Inside selfie: 10 MP

Outside selfie: 10 MP

The 10 Pro Fold also features Qi2 for wireless charging and magnetic accessories. The battery life is said to be over 30 hours - which is a challenge with the large screens and thin design. However, Google has managed to install a larger battery than before, which has a capacity of 5015 mAh.

A practical innovation concerns the software. The foldable is great for multitasking when unfolded: check your emails on the left, watch a YouTube video on the right. This was already possible without any problems. Now I can move the split screen as I like using drag and drop. This offers even more flexibility.

The split screen is now even more flexible.

Google Pixel Watch 4: revised charging function and satellite calls

The new watches look similar to their predecessors and are available in two sizes: 45 millimetres (mm) and 41mm. Like the phones, they come in the new colour Jade. The display achieves a brightness of 3000 nits - so you should still be able to read everything even in bright sunshine.

The Pixel Watch 4 is the first smartwatch to offer communication via satellite in emergencies. If you need help and have no network, you can use it to connect to an emergency service.

According to Google, the battery should last up to 40 hours, at least for the large 45mm watch. With the 41mm size, it is still 30 hours. The manufacturer has also installed a new charging technology in the Pixel Watch 4. This is located on the side and, according to the manufacturer, charges much faster than with the Pixel Watch 3. This is accompanied by better repairability. The display and battery can therefore be replaced more easily.

The watch now charges from the side - and faster.

Last but not least, Google has revised the design. The design language matches their smartphones and should make reading the information more pleasant and clearer.

Price and availability: slightly more expensive ...

The smartphones can be pre-ordered from 20 August and will be delivered from 28 August. The only exception is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Google will only deliver this later, from 9 October.

The devices are each around 100 francs or euros more expensive than when the Pixel 9 was released.

You can get the Pixel 10 with 128 GB of internal memory from 799 francs or 899 euros. You have four colours to choose from: Obsidian (black), Frost (white), Indigo (blue) and Lemongrass (light green).

The Pixel 10 Pro is available from 949 francs or 1099 euros with 128 GB of storage. The XL variant starts at 1179 francs or 1299 euros with 256 GB of storage. You also have four colours to choose from: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Moonstone (blue-grey) and Lemongrass (light green). However, the Pixel 10 Pro XL with 1 TB of storage and 16 GB of RAM is only available in Obsidian.

Google charges at least 1699 francs for the foldable, or 1899 euros with 256 GB of storage. You can choose between Moonstone (blue-grey) and Jade (light green).

Smartphones and accessories can be pre-ordered from 20 August.

Google is offering two sizes of Pixel Watch 4: 41mm (from 359 francs or 399 euros) and 45mm (from 409 francs or 449 euros). You can also pre-order these from 20 August, with deliveries starting on 9 October.

Finally, Google is offering new mid-range buds: the Pixel Buds 2a for 129 francs or 149 euros. The same order and delivery dates apply here as for the Watch and Foldable.

Header image: Michelle Brändle

