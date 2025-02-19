News + Trends 8 1

Epic Games forces "Fortnite" cheaters to apologise publicly

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 19.2.2025

Cheating doesn't pay. Epic Games has permanently banned a Fortnite player and forced him to post an apology video on YouTube after he cheated on his way to the FNCS Grand Final 2023.

In a remarkable move against cheating in e-sports, Epic Games has forced "Fortnite" player Repulse (also known as RepulseGod) to publicly apologise for his cheating actions. This decision follows a lawsuit brought by Epic Games against the gamer. Epic Games also spoke out against cheating in a statement on the official Fortnite Competitive account on X and referred to the cheater's apology video. But what exactly happened?

Background to the case

The incidents that led to his ban occurred in October 2023, when Repulse and his duo partner Jace qualified for the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) Global Championship. However, shortly before the tournament, it was discovered that Repulse had shared his account with a known cheater named Forbes, who then played instead of Repulse and thus qualified illegally. It should be noted that account sharing is considered cheating in Fortnite and is therefore expressly prohibited. Epic Games responded with an investigation and the aforementioned legal dispute.

RepulseGod had to publish the apology video on its YouTube channel on the instructions of Epic Games. In the video, which now has over 280,000 views, the person himself cannot be seen. Only his apology is displayed via text. In it, he confesses his actions again and promises never to cheat again.

In addition to the public apology, Repulse had to pay back the prize money he had illegally won. This money will now be donated to the charity organisation Child's Play, which provides children with access to games and special gaming equipment. Repulse also received a lifetime ban from all Fortnite tournaments.

Reactions and effects

The measure taken by Epic Games is being widely discussed in the gaming community. It has caused both shock and astonishment. Above all, it is surprising that an individual is being denounced so publicly. At the same time, Epic Games is being praised as a company for taking such a tough stance against cheaters. In the comments below the video, Repulse is insulted and humiliated, sometimes violently.

If you want to know more about why this case has escalated so much, I recommend the YouTube video "Exposing Hackers at the Fortnite Global Championship". In it, the user Reisshub analyses the case of Repulse, among other things, and also talks to other cheaters not only about the case, but also about cheating in "Fortnite" in general.

Header image: Epic Games

