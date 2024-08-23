Essentials: New app makes it easier to install Google services on Windows

Google Essentials is designed to simplify the installation of Google services and access to other Google services. It will initially be pre-installed on new HP laptops.

Google has announced an app for Windows that will simplify access to Google services. The app, called Google Essentials, will first be available on all upcoming consumer and gaming laptops from HP and will be released for other Windows computers "in a few months".

Centralised hub for your Google account

Essentials will become the central hub for your Google accounts on your computer. It stores your account information and you should be able to easily install additional apps. Setting up Windows computers should be easier with Essentials because you can connect to all Google services via a single application. When you log in with your account, files and information are synchronised across all connected devices.

The blog post states that Essentials will come pre-installed with Google Messages for sending SMS and RCS (enhanced messaging), Google Photos for accessing the photo cloud and Google Play Games. The app also contains shortcuts to Google Docs, Google Drive and Google Calendar.

Google Play Games has been available in the beta version for German-speaking countries since 2023. With this app, you can download Android games to your computer. The saves are synchronised via the Google Cloud so that you can continue your games on any connected device.

If you don't want the pre-installed Google Essentials on your computer, you can uninstall individual services and the entire app.

Google's charges of distortion of competition

Google will not have given the hint about the uninstallable app out of pure user love. Google is under close scrutiny due to its dominant market position in certain areas. In the USA, Google only lost the biggest competition case of the last two decades in August. The accusation centres on Google's market power, which the company further promotes by setting Google Search as the default search engine. In the EU, a billion-euro fine has already been imposed on Google, again because of the default search setting.

In this light, Google's HP deal with the Essentials app seems less than reasonable.