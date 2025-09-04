News + Trends 1 0

Eufy Marswalker: The first robot vacuum that can climb stairs

One small step for mankind, one giant leap for robotic vacuum cleaners: Eufy's Marswalker, unveiled at IFA, is designed to transport cleaning robots up and down stairs.

Vacuum robots can climb over thresholds like the Dreame X50 Ultra or tidying up objects with a robotic arm like the Roborock Saros Z70. Where they are still needed, literally, is on stairs. If you want to clean a multi-storey house or a maisonette, you have to carry the robot up the stairs yourself. Or buy a separate model for each floor.

Eufy Marswalker: vacuum robot climbs stairs

The Anker subsidiary Eufy wants to change this with the Marswalker. This is a robot that can climb stairs with its caterpillar tracks while transporting a robot hoover. The Marswalker thus helps the vacuum cleaner to automatically clean areas on several floors. Transporting and climbing is not only done at the end of cleaning, but also in between when the robot hoover needs to empty the dust bin in the base station or wash the mops.

The Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner enters the Marswalker for transport.

The robot drives into the Marswalker for transport - and then out again. The Marswalker has its own base station, which it climbs onto as soon as it needs to be supplied with power. In the video you can see a complete sequence of how this works.

The Marswalker uses its cameras and sensors to create a 3D map of the home and stairs. The robot recognises not only a straight staircase layout, but also those in an L or U shape.

Thanks to four extendable support arms, the Marswalker can adapt to different step heights and manage them safely. However, it is not yet known what the minimum and maximum dimensions are - nor whether the vacuum cleaner can manage spiral staircases.

This is not surprising, as Eufy showed the Marswalker for the first time at IFA, but it will not be launched on the market until next year. Eufy plans to reveal more details about the technical features and price in the coming months.

The four legs are used for stabilisation.

Eufy Omni S2: robot with scent marker

More details are already known about the Eufy Omni S2. The top model will be launched at the end of October and is expected to cost around 1600 euros or francs. The special feature of the robot hoover: it sprays one of three room fragrances on request during cleaning - namely citrus basil, bamboo sage or bergamot lychee.

Also new, according to the manufacturer, is map creation with visual large-model mapping. The rooms are to be captured in a 3D map that is more precise than ever before. So that the S2 then cleans exactly where you send it.

The other features of the new model:

Roller mop: The roller-shaped mop, which is around 29 centimetres wide, cleans itself continuously while cleaning and can be extended up to 15 millimetres to the side.

The roller-shaped mop, which is around 29 centimetres wide, cleans itself continuously while cleaning and can be extended up to 15 millimetres to the side. Power: The robot has a suction power of 30,000 pascals. By comparison, its predecessor only reaches 8,000 pascals. The manufacturer emphasises the pressure with which the mop can clean the floor. According to Eufy, this is up to 15 Newtons, which is more than the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete, for example.

The robot has a suction power of 30,000 pascals. By comparison, its predecessor only reaches 8,000 pascals. The manufacturer emphasises the pressure with which the mop can clean the floor. According to Eufy, this is up to 15 Newtons, which is more than the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete, for example. Base station: All-round care for the robot: The mop roll, for example, is cleaned with hot water and then dried with hot air. Of course, the base station vacuums the dirt into a bag, empties the robot's dirty water tank and refills it with fresh water.

All-round care for the robot: The mop roll, for example, is cleaned with hot water and then dried with hot air. Of course, the base station vacuums the dirt into a bag, empties the robot's dirty water tank and refills it with fresh water. Climbing ability: According to the manufacturer, the S2 can climb over 3.5 centimetre high thresholds. If there are two steps in a row, it can even climb 4.2 centimetres. By the way: carpets may have a pile of up to five centimetres so that the robot can still vacuum through.

